Man arrested, imported firearms and drugs seized in central Auckland

A number of firearms and drugs were seized in central Auckland. (File photo)

Police have seized a cache of firearms and illegal drugs and arrested a 37-year-old male in central Auckland.

Police seized 223 grams of methamphetamine, one shotgun, four rifles and two pistols at a central Auckland address after a search warrant was carried out as part of Operation Tauwhiro.

The three-month investigation was launched after a tip-off from the US Department of Homeland Security, resulting in the search warrant being carried out on April 11.

Detective Superintendent Greg Williams says the National Organised Crime Group (NOCG) Firearms Investigation Team will focus on the key instigators involved in the manufacture, importing and supply of illicit firearms.

“The team is also developing significant working relationships with a number of international partners who are more than willing to work with us,” he said.

“Yet again, we see a link to class A drugs and military-style loaded firearms.

“The good news is, like every gun we seize under these types of circumstances, they will be destroyed and out of circulation forever.”

New Zealand Police/Supplied One shotgun, four rifles and two pistols were seized on Monday.

A 37-year-old male, was arrested and charged with illegal trafficking of firearms, the unlawful possession of a firearm and possession for supply of methamphetamine and was due to appear in the Auckland District Court on April 13.

Police said they could not rule out further arrests going forward.

On Tuesday, Northland police found an “Aladdin’s Cave” of stolen items during a search in Whangārei, as part of Operation Tauwhiro.

About $200,000 worth of items have been seized, including methamphetamine, five shotguns, two rifles, a stolen Mercedes-Benz sedan, a stolen Hino flat deck commercial truck, a stolen excavator and two stolen jet skis.