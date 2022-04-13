Stolen car spiked, alleged arsonist captured after 2-hour chase through Auckland

The stolen vehicle came to a stop with severely damaged tyres on Great North Rd near Motions Rd in Western Springs.

An alleged arsonist who led police on a two-hour chase throughout Auckland city in a stolen vehicle has been captured.

At around midday, police received a report of a man setting “small fires” inside a building on Wakefield St in Auckland’s CBD.

The alleged arsonist was seen escaping from a window and fled on foot before stealing a vehicle around the corner on Airedale St.

A police helicopter located the stolen vehicle in transit on the North Shore.

Linda Read of Flowers on Onewa said she heard the helicopter and saw four police cars in pursuit on Onewa Rd at about 1pm.

She said heavy traffic appeared to have prevented them from travelling at high speeds.

Police said patrol units were able to successfully spike the stolen vehicle multiple times.

However, the alleged offender continued to evade police and was able to travel back into the central city and made it through to Western Springs.

A staff member at the Pt Chevalier Liquor Centre said he saw police cars pursuing a vehicle at around 30kph before coming to a stop near the corner of Motions Rd and Great North Rd at 2.30pm.

Police said the alleged offender attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by officers and taken into custody “without incident”.

Meanwhile, police said the driver of the stolen vehicle was “shaken but uninjured” and was being supported. They said that inquiries in relation to the incident were ongoing.