Auckland young people 'out of control' as ram-raids ramp up across city

Gucci and the neighbouring Louis Vuitton store were hit in the early hours of April 11.

Youth workers believe parents across Auckland have “lost control of their young people”, as the city's recent crime wave of ram-raids continues to increase.

Police Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers released national intelligence last week, revealing 88% of ram-raid offenders are under 20 years old, “with the majority actually under 17”.

“There should be strict penalties for these kids. They should be held accountable for their actions, they know nothing will happen,” said Sandringham Superette owner Kshitij Vatsa, after a ram-raid on his dairy caused $20,000 worth of damage.

“Police know they can't do anything about it. If they get caught they know they’ll be free soon enough.”

Commissioner Chambers said in a statement police need communities and partner agencies to support young people onto a better path.

These communities would include districts like Tamaki, where ram-raiding has become an almost daily occurrence, according to the St Heliers Business Association. Dairies, liquor stores and retail shops have all been targeted in the last six months.

It’s not welcome news to Chris Makoare, whose family centre in Glen Innes has worked tirelessly over past years to build a strong relationship with Tamaki’s rangatahi.

Makoare says poorly supported parents results in young people getting into trouble.

“There are lots of young people [in Tamaki] with lots of time on their hands. Often there's no support at home – they want money which their parents can’t provide, and they’re driven to get it from other means,” he told Stuff.

“It's easy for parents of wealthy families, as everything is provided for in the home. Poverty doesn't cause all of it, but the majority of offenders are from poverty-driven homes.”

Tamaki MP Simon O’Connor told Stuff about an element of copycat behaviour among young people – where ram-raid incidents are uploaded to social media, inspiring other young people to follow suit.

Makoare described the process of identifying influential young offenders before they even reach college – as there are often key individuals who influence the many. The intention is spotting them early and mentoring them onto a better path.

Yet mentoring only works with support from families and the justice system. Makoare, a former juvenile offender himself, believes the practices in place when he was a teenager are sorely missed today.

“If you were under 18 in my day, you got periodic detention which kept you somewhere on a weekend basis as a consequence. I was lucky enough because of it,” he said.

“I honestly think we need more consequences. They need to be firmer.”

Figures obtained by Stuff under the Official Information Act​ in February show children, some too young to even be at school, are being apprehended by police for alleged offending.

New Zealand’s age of criminal responsibility begins at 10, and only for homicide offending until children are 14 or older, with anyone younger unable to be convicted of crimes.