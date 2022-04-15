Auckland restaurant Cazador burgled twice in a week, 'whole venison leg' taken

Police inspector Grae Anderson has ruled out reopening the Auckland Central station, despite the crime levels in the CBD.

Acclaimed Auckland game restaurant Cazador has fallen victim to two burglaries in a week.

The burglaries come as thefts have returned to pre-pandemic levels and police are more stretched, with an overall increase in Auckland crime.

The first theft was Thursday night last week, when the culprit entered around the back of the restaurant to where the meat was cured.

Co-owner Rebecca Smidt said the biggest thing stolen in the heist was a venison leg brought in by a customer, which the restaurant had been preparing for months for them.

“This was a whole venison leg that was to be served that night,” she said.

“For the guests who we had to call and say ‘we’re so sorry’, it was priceless to them,” she said.

In total, about half a dozen pieces of meat were stolen.

Smidt said it would have been worth several thousand dollars in retail value.

“It was clearly what they could carry, not a grand heist,” she said.

Smidt’s co-owner Dariush Lolaiy spends between six and 18 months curing the legs, and Smidt said he developed a sentimental attachment.

The second theft was on Wednesday night this week.

It happened sometime between 7pm and 10pm, during the dinner service while the restaurant was busy.

“We were coming and going from our backroom areas,” she said.

Smidt thought the thief was able to get into the back office by reaching through a window which was left ajar and opening a door.

A Deadly Ponies handbag belonging to a staff member, which held some sentimental items belonging to her dead mother, was taken.

“When you’ve worked hard and saved for something special, it’s hard ... and we all work hard here,” Smidt said.

She felt the restaurant might be targeted, or at least was likely watched.

“It’s just a disappointing experience when you’re just getting back [from Covid restrictions],” she said.

“It’s an inconvenience and frustrating, it’s not slowing us down or anything.

“We’re still waiting for that great up-tick [in customers],” she said.

Police said they received reports of a burglary at the premises and were continuing to make inquiries.