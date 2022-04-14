Quartet involved in fatal shooting of Kevin Ratana declined parole

A man died in a suspected gang shooting on Puriri St in Whanganui. (First published August 22, 2018)

Four Black Power members involved in the fatal shooting of a Mobster, who died because he lived in the wrong part of Whanganui, have been declined parole.

One of the four, a Black Power president, still denies having any legal responsibility for the shooting, despite a jury finding him guilty of manslaughter.

Damien Shane Kuru​, Gordon Anthony Runga​, Sheldon Rogerson​​ and Damien Charles Fantham-Baker​​ all appeared before the board in April to see if they could be released from prison.

They are serving jail terms of various lengths for their involvement in the fatal shooting of Kevin “Kastro” Ratana​.

Supplied Whanganui man Kevin Ratana was fatally shot for living in a part of town Black Power considered its turf.

Ratana, 27, was shot in front of the Whanganui house he lived in with his partner in August 2018.

The house was in Castlecliff, which Black Power considers its turf, with tension between Ratana – a patched Mongrel Mob member – and the rival gang building in the weeks before his death.

Runga spent the morning rounding up Black Power members before going to Ratana’s house at 9.30am, where some attacked Ratana’s car with poles.

Ratana stepped out of the house carrying a gun, but died on the spot from a shot fired from the Black Power side.

Stuff Gordon Anthony Runga told the Parole Board he was considering leaving Black Power.

Kuru, the president of the Whanganui chapter of Black Power, was not directly involved at the scene and did not help with the planning.

But Black Power members showed up at his house and he followed them towards Ratana’s, essentially encouraging them to carry out the attack through his presence and authority.

Rogerson pleaded guilty to being party to murder, while the other three either admitted or were found guilty of manslaughter.

Two other men – Anthony Kuru, who is not related to Damien Kuru, and Hikitia Rawiri Hakaraia – are also serving time for involvement in Ratana’s death.

According to Parole Board reports provided to Stuff, the quartet who appeared before it in April have some work to do before release.

Fantham-Baker has racked up 13 misconducts, tested positive for drugs and been charged with assault and threatening behaviour during his time inside, earning himself a high security classification.

Stuff Damien Shane Kuru, president of the Whanganui chapter of Black Power, denies any legal responsibility for Kevin Ratana’s death despite a jury finding him guilty of manslaughter.

Damien Kuru was also issued with misconducts, including for having cannabis in prison, while Runga also misbehaved.

Damien Kuru’s parole report was the most fulsome, with the board noting he still denied having any legal responsibility for Ratana’s death.

He did, however, accept he was “morally responsible” due to being the gang president.

His inability to accept responsibility could restrict access to rehabilitation programmes in prison, the board said.

Runga appeared to be the one making the most progress.

He behaved himself while on remand, wanted to do various treatment programmes and told the board he was thinking of leaving Black Power.

“We have encouraged him in that consideration,” the board said.

The board noted in the reports it would be unlikely to approve release to any address in Whanganui and would probably ban the killers from contacting Black Power and Mongrel Mob members.

All four will be considered for parole again in a year.