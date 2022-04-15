Man injured in West Auckland 'firearms incident', police investigating

Police were called to Exminster St on Friday after neighbours reported hearing loud bangs.

A man is injured following a firearms incident in West Auckland’s Blockhouse Bay on Good Friday.

Police said in a statement they were called to a house on Exminster St about 1.15pm, after neighbours reported hearing loud bangs.

Shortly afterwards, a man showed up at an Avondale medical centre with leg injuries, police said.

The man had since been taken to hospital.

A neighbour who did not want to be named told Stuff he came outside after hearing a ‘loud bang’ and saw a group of about 12 people by the Blockhouse Bay Recreational Reserve carpark.

The man said one of them was brandishing a shotgun and firing into the air, while yelling at the group.

He said it was "terrifying" to witness and was concerned for his wife who had just gone down the road to pick up some groceries.

Lucy Xia/Stuff The Blockhouse Bay Recreational Reserve was cordoned off.

He said had become a ‘usual occurrence’ to see people gathering at this reserve's car park late at night, drinking and doing burnouts.

Residents from pensioners flats nearby also heard bangs which they said sounded like gunshots.

They said they often see "boy racers" around the area, and people having "booze parties" in the carpark by the Roskill sports clubhouse, but never this serious.

Police have left the scene and the cordons have been removed.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the incident and no arrests have been made at this stage,” the police statement said.