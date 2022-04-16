Police hunt teen in connection with Auckland shooting and aggravated burglary

Police are searching for 18-year-old Ronnie Sefo, who they say may be able to assist with Operation Grizzly and a separate robbery in Mt Roskill.

Ronnie Sefo is wanted regarding an aggravated burglary that took place in Mt Roskill in December 2021, police detective senior sergeant Geoff Baber said.

Sefo, who also goes by the name Phillip Mahe, may also be able to assist with a separate police investigation into a shooting in Sandringham on March 11, which left six people injured.

That investigation, dubbed Operation Grizzly, has already seen at least four people aged in their 20s arrested and a restricted AR-15 semi-automatic rifle seized.

Sefo is said to have ties across Auckland, especially in east Auckland.

Anyone who sees him is asked to phone police on 111, while those with information on his whereabouts may phone 105, quoting “Operation Grizzly”.