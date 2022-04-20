Speeding driver nabbed by police after his car gets stuck on traffic island

The man was due to appear in Hastings District Court on Wednesday. (File photo)

A man accused of ramming a police car in Hawke’s Bay had his getaway halted when his car got stuck on a traffic island.

Police were alerted to a car speeding in Flaxmere about 5pm Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said when Police attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver rammed the police car, before driving away at speed.

Fortunately, the officer in the police car was uninjured, she said.

A pursuit was initiated by a second police vehicle, and the car came to a stop when it became stuck on a traffic island near Diaz Drive.

The man then attempted to flee on foot but was located and arrested a short time later in Peary Crescent, the spokeswoman said.

The 36-year-old Hastings man is scheduled to appear in Hastings District Court on Wednesday, charged with failing to stop, operating a motor vehicle recklessly, assault with a blunt instrument, and failing to stop or ascertain injury.