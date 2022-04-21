The long con: New podcast on the multimillion-dollar fallout from Barry Kloogh

Dunedin businessman Barry Kloogh walks from the Dunedin District Court on February 20, 2020, after appearing on a raft of charges following a Serious Fraud Office investigation.

Barry Kloogh splashed cash on clothes, trips and late model European cars, with money that was not his to spend.

The Dunedin-based financial adviser, groomed and then fleeced his investors of $15.9 million, a probe by the Serious Fraud office revealed.

He was jailed for eight years and 10 months, with a minimum non-parole period of five years and four months.

But the impact of his offending did not end there for London-based former Dunedin woman Sarah Ferris, who has just completed a major podcast series called Klooghless: The Long Con.

Supplied/Sarah Ferris Sarah Ferris has completed a major podcast about former financial adviser Barry Kloogh.

For Ferris, much like her first foray into podcasting, it was personal.

‘’It is just crazy, you wait for a bus for two hours then all of a sudden two come along at once ... how the hell do two con stories happen in my family? It just doesn’t seem real.’’

That first podcast series, Conning the Con, was about her sister’s experience with a serial conman, and had been downloaded more than a million times.

Now Ferris has turned her attention to Kloogh, who swindled her parents-in-law and dozens of other victims.

Many of Kloogh’s victims had known him for decades.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Barry Kloogh stands in the dock of the Dunedin District Court for sentencing on Friday July 31, 2020.

‘’It was gob-smacking and infuriating and angering that people can be victimised like that,” Ferris said.

Those victims still carried Kloogh’s offending ‘’with them every day’’.

‘’It is very heavy on their shoulders.’’

When her parents-in-law heard about the offending they were left broken, Ferris said.

‘’The injustice of it enrages me.’’

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Barry Kloogh, Dunedin-based financial adviser, moved to this rental property after his offending was uncovered.

‘’For me if there is something wrong in the world, there is something in me that just wants to stand up and stamp my feet a bit.’’

Ferris said as more victims found their voice it helped strip away some of the shame they felt ‘’because the more we can expose their tactics and their ploys, the less likely they are to get away with it’’.

One of the victims told her he had confronted Kloogh outside his house, and was told: ‘’Don’t worry ... good news is coming.’’

But that good news never came.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A Barry Kloogh item detailing new investments.

A comment from a psychologist on Conning the Con told her conmen, whether it be a love rat or financial guru, all made their victims feel euphoric ‘’because they are charming and super engaging’’.

‘’That is what Barry was, but when you walk away from them, you are left feeling discombobulated.’’

Unless people had experienced first-hand that level of grooming it was very difficult to understand, she said.

‘’Previously everyone had been hidden in the shadows because they were embarrassed they were conned, and now people are sticking their heads above the parapet and saying: ‘I’m not the gullible, naive person here’.

“It should be the other way around – this guy is evil, these people are not right, they are the bad guys.”

Kloogh’s Ponzi scheme effectively sucked money out as fast as it was going in.

While most people would be “shitting themselves’’ over losing millions of dollars, Kloogh - at the time of the Serious Fraud Office raid - had made an offer on one of Dunedin’s finest homes, Ferris said.

Ferris said there was not one thing she would ask Kloogh that ‘’would come back as of value to me’’.

‘’I put zero worth in his words.’’

Supplied A screenshot of the new podcast, Klooghless: The Long Con.

People can subscribe to Klooghless: The Long Con, with the first three episodes to go live on April 27, followed by weekly episodes.