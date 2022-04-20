Nomad given stark choice about future after taking part in home invasion

The Levin District Court heard Brian Keith Simpson was intent on staying with the Nomads, despite the trouble it could bring. (File image)

A patched Nomads member involved in a late-night home invasion has been told to think carefully about his future with the gang.

Brian Keith Simpson​, 24, was sentenced in the Levin District Court on Wednesday to six months’ home detention for demands with menace, theft, possession of weapons and having methamphetamine.

The most serious offences took place in May in Levin, when he and a group went to a house at 9.30pm.

The victim was home alone when the group banged on the door and threatened to kick it down.

Everyone but Simpson went inside and assaulted the victim, including hitting him with a pot lid, while items worth $2275 were stolen.

Simpson waited outside, but knew the theft and demands would be made.

Most of the offenders involved have not been identified.

The weapons and meth charges came about after a car Simpson and other Nomads were in was stopped by police in October in Levin.

The stop was done in the context of an internal conflict among Nomads members, which included shootings in Levin, one of which resulted in a Nomad being shot.

Two knives, a hammer, $3000 cash, 27 empty small ziplock bags and one bag containing a very small amount of meth were found in the car, with Simpson taking responsibility for one knife, the hammer and the meth.

Defence lawyer Kelvin Campbell​ said Simpson deserved discounts for his relatively young age and limited criminal history.

While Simpson had told a probation officer he was keen to stay in the Nomads, he also said it was up to gang members if they offended or not.

His partner and child were a protective factor outside of prison.

“If he goes down this path [of crimes] he isn’t going to have much involvement with his family at all,” Campbell said.

“He understands that if he does take part in these sorts of incidents he is going to end up in prison.

“He knows that is a personal choice.”

Judge Stephanie Edwards​, however, took a different view of Simpson’s gang involvement.

“He says he is an active [gang] member.”

The home invasion had obvious gang overtones, either of debt enforcement, retribution or something else, the judge said.

Simpson was also older than another person who was arrested after it.

His role was similar to that of a getaway driver at an aggravated robbery, with no direct entry but lending assistance in other ways, the judge said.

Only time would tell if Simpson’s family ended up being a protective feature, especially given his comments about gang life.

“It seems to me...that you are currently intent on continuing your active role in the Nomads.”

But putting him in prison now could cement his association with the gang, leaving less incentive to rehabilitate, the judge said.

Simpson was also ordered to pay $1275.25 reparation at $20 per week.