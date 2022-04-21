Lawyer who once hired underage prostitutes wrongs multiple clients

Quentin Haines, pictured in the Palmerston North District Court dock in 2018, has been hauled over the coals by the law profession watchdog.

​

A lawyer who once hired underage prostitutes and has been convicted of fraud is once again in trouble, after having hundreds of thousands of dollars paid into his personal account by clients.

The New Zealand Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal also found Ōtaki lawyer Quentin Haines​ overcharged, knowing it would give him power over a client, and carried out work despite conflicts of interest.

The findings, made in April, are just the latest bumps in Haines’ legal career.

He was sentenced to periodic detention after being found guilty in 2001 of conspiracy to defraud in relation to work he did as a travelling salesman for his father’s company.

That conviction required him to go to the High Court to get a legal practising certificate, after the Law Society turned him down.

Justice Graham Lang​, who granted the certificate, found in 2006 Haines was under his father's influence when offending and had turned his life around.

Haines was in court for the wrong reasons again in 2018, when he was sentenced to six months’ home detention for hiring two underage prostitutes.

One was 14 but said she was 19 on a dating website, while the other told him she was 17.

The legal age for prostitution is 18, but Haines said he was not aware of the difference between that and the legal age for consenting sex being 16.

The tribunal’s 68-page decision comes after three people, who all have name suppression, made multiple complaints about Haines’ conduct while he acted for them.

Most of the issues related to a client referred to in the decision as Mr M​​, who Haines met during appearances at bankruptcy courts.

He took care of a matter for Mr M pro bono, which led to him being contracted to act on various matters between 2015 and 2018.

The pair had an agreement Haines would only be paid upon certain events taking place, but Haines failed to update the agreement at key times, such as when he increased his rate from $500 per hour to $1000.

Mr M’s financial position deteriorated to the point where he was facing bankruptcy in 2018, while Haines’ position also became precarious due to spending about 20 hours per week on Mr M’s matters.

Haines and Mr M later met and agreed invoices would be issued for some things, despite Mr M being unable to pay anything due to his financial woes.

Haines then issued Mr M an invoice for $1 million in August 2018, which the tribunal said exceeded any reasonable fee for the work carried out.

Haines charged the excessive fee knowing it would give him the enhanced voting power in relation to creditors’ compromises, and also increase the odds of any compromise being accepted, the tribunal said

“We regard the lawyer’s conduct in rendering this invoice as ‘disgraceful and dishonourable’, so as to constitute misconduct.”

Haines also did litigation work for Mr M and various entities associated with him under a different agreement, mostly in relation to bankruptcy proceedings, which similarly stipulated he would only be paid if certain milestones were met.

Haines also borrowed $575,000 from finance companies while acting for Mr M, with the loans guaranteed by Mr M or associated entities.

Haines defaulted on some loans and, despite advising Mr M on bankruptcy proceedings, issued an invoice for $1.15m, which he included in a creditors’ proposal he prepared and filed.

The tribunal found Haines acted for Mr M despite conflicts of interest arising in relation to the bankruptcy litigation.

Another client, Mr R​, engaged Haines to act in relation to a property dispute.

They agreed it would cost $50,000, half paid up front and the other half either after a hearing or at resolution of matters.

Mr R paid $29,975 up front in instalments, all into Haines’ personal account.

Another $30,005 was paid into Haines’ account after the property was sold by the solicitor acting for the property sale.

But the legal matters were unresolved and there had been no hearing.

The final client, Mr C​, hired Haines to get his bankruptcy annulled, which did happen, and for legal action against a former lawyer.

Haines was acting on behalf of law firm Simpson & Co at the time, but later went out on his own.

The legal action against the former lawyer required $20,000 to be held in a trust account so an accounting firm could give some advice.

But that money instead went to Haines’ personal account.

While $90,000 was paid to Simpson & Co for services, another $330,000 went directly to Haines’ personal account without invoices or receipts being issued.

Haines told Mr C the money was going into a business bank account for Simpson & Co.

He also failed to hold up an agreement to pay Mr C back for a $55,000 loan.

The tribunal said Haines using the trust he gained from Mr C on the back of the successful bankruptcy annulment to demand significant sums without proper accounting.

”To simply keep demanding money so persistently and in such large sums without any proper accounting is utterly disgraceful in any lawyer.”

Haines has until May to file submissions on what penalty he should face.

He is no longer listed on the New Zealand Law Society’s register of practising lawyers, having surrendered his practising certificate in August 2018.