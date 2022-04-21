Police watchdog finds misconduct in arrest of 14-year-old

Excessive force was used in the arrest of a 14-year-old, IPCA says.

Excessive force was used in the arrest of a 14-year-old, breaking the person’s wrist and cutting his forehead, the Independent Police Conduct Authority has found.

The IPCA said in the early morning of March 29, 2021, after the driver of a car failed to stop for police, Auckland officers tracked the vehicle across the Auckland motorway system.

It said police had established that the car was recently stolen, and the car was eventually stopped on the motorway after its tyres were spiked.

Six youths were found in the vehicle. All were apprehended by police.

The 14-year-old, a passenger, was taken by an officer, placed on the ground and put in handcuffs.

Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus said in a statement that during the arrest of the 14-year-old, his left wrist was broken.

He said none of the other five passengers of the car were injured.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The left wrist of the 14-year-old was broken during his arrest.

“The IPCA found the mishandling of the individual unnecessary and was therefore unreasonable.

“Police acknowledge and accept these findings.”

The IPCA said the officer accepted that the injuries would have occurred during the youth’s arrest.

It said the degree of force used on the 14-year-old was “not necessary” and was “unreasonable”.

Malthus said police noted that the IPCA acknowledged the officer did not deliberately harm the 14-year-old.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Police used road spikes to stop the vehicle containing six youths.

The IPCA said it accepted the officers' explanation that he lost physical control of the youth when pulling him from the car, resulting in a heavy fall to the ground causing the injuries.

It said the officer had a reasonable belief that the 14-year-old was attempting to forcefully resist arrest, based on him being a passenger in a stolen car that failed to stop for police.

The IPCA said the occupants then also locked the doors of the car and refused to get out, and the 14-year-old pushed the officer’s hand away.

Malthus said the IPCA did not believe there was a kick or stomp on the youth, which was initially alleged following the incident.

Neither the report from the IPCA or police said there had been any actions taken against the officer.