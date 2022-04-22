Conspiracy theorist Billy Te Kahika will face trial after lockdown protest

Police have arrested people at anti-lockdown protests around the country.

Conspiracy theorist Billy Te Kahika Jr, who denies breaching the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act after organising a protest on the first day of the August 2021 lockdown, will go to trial.

Te Kahika was involved in an anti-lockdown protest outside the TVNZ building in central Auckland on August 18.

The action came despite New Zealand being in alert level 4 following the emergence of a case of Covid-19 in the community.

Te Kahika was arrested alongside YouTuber Vincent Eastwood and will now face a judge alone trial on August 23.

READ MORE:

* YouTuber's internet ban relaxed but he cannot use it to promote anti-lockdown activity

* Billy Te Kahika faces jury trial, charged with filing false electoral donations and obtaining by deception

* Conspiracy theorist Billy Te Kahika has internet ban relaxed

* Conspiracy theorist Billy Te Kahika Jr can resume online sermons after arrest



On Friday, lawyers for the pair appeared at the Auckland District Court in front of a registrar for a trial date to be set down.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Billy Te Kahika was arrested by police in Auckland at a protest.

The pair were originally granted bail on strict conditions not to access the internet and to abide by a 24-hour curfew, but this has since been relaxed.

Paul Borich, QC, acting for Te Kahika, successfully argued his client should be allowed to deliver online religious sermons and messages.

At Te Kahika’s first appearance, he told the judge he was “devastated” to see violence at the protest.

The pair face a maximum of six months’ imprisonment or a $4000 fine.