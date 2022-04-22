Stolen vehicles recovered in Manurewa, south Auckland, five taken into custody

Police patrols recovered two stolen vehicles and apprehended five people overnight.

One man was arrested and a stolen vehicle recovered after Auckland police tracked down a patched gang member who was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine.

Police recovered one vehicle, a stolen Volkswagen Tiguan, after it was seen driving on Wordsworth Rd, in the south Auckland suburb of Manurewa, at 9.45pm on Thursday.

Following the recovery, a patched 28-year-old Killer Beez member was arrested.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: 60 Jucy rental vehicles stolen during Covid-19 lockdown in Auckland

* Nine arrested in Manawatu as 37 vehicles, 5 properties and cash seized

* Man charged after 22km Auckland car chase which injured police officer



Inspector Rod Honan, area commander for Counties Manukau Central, said the vehicle had allegedly been stolen in a commercial burglary earlier this week in Mt Wellington.

Honan said when the driver saw police, they drove off at speed.

“Our staff did not pursue this vehicle, instead [the police helicopter] had deployed to the area and continued to provide observations on the vehicle's movements.

Google Maps/Supplied One of the stolen vehicles was seen being driven on Wordsworth Rd at 9.45pm on Thursday.

"It has continued to drive dangerously until reaching Maplesden Drive, where the driver fled."

Honan said police arrived in the area and located the man at a nearby house.

He said the man had multiple warrants for his arrest on unrelated matters, which he will now appear in court for.

The man will also face multiple charges for driving offences, possession of methamphetamine and failing to stop, Honan said.

Alden Williams/Stuff A second stolen vehicle was recovered with four young people in it.

This wasn’t the only recovered vehicle on Thursday night. Police found a stolen Toyota Aqua travelling on the Southern Motorway at 1.18am on Friday morning.

Honan said police watched this vehicle exit at Hill Rd and turn into Charles Prevost Drive.

“It continued to travel around in a loop before spikes were successfully deployed, and the vehicle was safely brought to a stop on the Hill Rd on-ramp.”

Police took the vehicle’s four occupants into custody, and they will be referred to Youth Aid.

MORE TO COME.