Man jailed for sexually violating woman as she slept

A woman sexually violated as she slept, by a man she considered a friend, says he has never said sorry or acknowledged what he did was wrong.

His delay in recognising his wrongs and inability to be honest about his crime is part of the reason why he is in jail, despite being eligible for home detention.

Foxton man Richard Barber​, 43, was sentenced the Palmerston North District Court on Friday to 22 months and two weeks’ prison for the violation.

He and the woman knew each other well and both went to a function at a house in January 2020.

Alcohol was consumed and she went to bed, but awoke to find Barber violating her and saying inappropriate comments.

She confronted him, pushed him away and left.

The woman, reading a statement in court on Friday, said she suffered immensely due to Barber’s actions.

Her life plans changed significantly, as she was unable to do more than drink coffee and lie down on the couch some days.

“Everything from that moment changed for me. You destroyed me.”

She remembered asking the police officer who spoke to her if their friends did similar things.

“If you can’t trust a friend...then who can you trust?”

Barber had never said sorry or shown any remorse, the woman said.

Barber pleaded guilty after getting a sentence indication in November 2021 of two years’ jail, but with room for that sentence to be discounted further depending on other reports.

A sentence of two years’ jail or less could be turned into home detention, but Crown prosecutor Michele Wilkinson-Smith​ urged Judge Bruce Northwood​ to jail Barber.

While he had no previous convictions, he had a lifetime of “privilege and entitlement” with a strong family and a farm the family had owned for four generations.

“That is why [the woman] trusted him,” Wilkinson-Smith said.

“His behaviour towards woman, quite frankly, doesn’t show good character.

“He should have been better, frankly.”

Barber told a psychologist and pre-sentence report writer he could not remember what happened but pleaded guilty anyway, which was in direct contrast to him giving police a detailed account soon after the incident.

That account to police included saying he touched the woman’s stomach and spoke to her, but lacked an admission.

Those different accounts showed a willingness to minimise his actions, Wilkinson-Smith said.

Home detention was not an adequate sentence for sexual violation, especially given the long-lasting impact on the woman.

“If he walks out of this with a sentence of home detention, she won’t feel she has justice,” Wilkinson-Smith said.

“The court needs to allow victims to heal.”

Defence lawyer John Munro​ said Barber had written a letter to the woman, expressing how sorry he was.

His prospects of rehabilitation were good and he was unlikely to do treatment in prison during a short sentence.

Barber getting proper treatment was in the interests of the community and the woman, Munro said.

But the judge said the legal presumption people who committed sexual violations should be jailed had not been overcome.

The differing accounts to police and others was clear minimisation.

He had either lied to police or to the psychologist, as there was nothing to show he could not recall what had happened, the judge said.

“You avoided and minimised what you did for two years.”