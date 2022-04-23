'Is that a bullet hole?’: Wellington man was in kitchen when shots were fired

Tawa residents outside a home in the suburb of Linden which was the scene of a drive-by shooting. The window seen in the centre of the photo is the kitchen, where Nick Berkland was standing when a bullet came through the window.

It was about 7am and Nick​ Berkland​ was standing in his kitchen when a car pulled up outside and started shooting his house.

“I was making me a coffee when a bullet came through the kitchen, just above my head. I could hear the banging, and I was like, ‘what the f... was that? F... is that a bullet hole?’”

ROSS GIBLIN/Stuff Bullet holes seen in the bedroom of a home in Tawa on Saturday morning.

Berkland​, who lives alone in a quiet street in the Linden area of the Wellington suburb of Tawa, said he pulled back the curtain and saw a white station-wagon outside.

“I ran upstairs and got the baseball bat. Don’t know what I was going to do with it though. But when I came outside they’d just driven off,” Berkland said.

While bullet holes damaged his bedroom, kitchen and destroyed the window of a friend’s truck, Berkland was unharmed and appeared unshaken when he spoke to Stuff at midday.

The incident was one of two shootings in Wellington on Saturday morning. Two people were critically injured after an earlier shooting in Dixon St in Wellington’s party district at 5am.

Both were in intensive care at Wellington Hospital on Saturday afternoon, Capital & Coast District Health Board confirmed.

RACHEL THOMAS/STUFF Armed police patrol a cordon in central Wellington on Saturday morning following a shooting that left two people critically injured.

Two people were arrested shortly after. Another five people in a vehicle were arrested and a firearm was recovered in Paremata about 7.30am. Police said they stopped a vehicle of interest, travelling north on State Highway 59 in Paremata.

It’s understood police believe both shootings are connected to tensions between rival gangs the Mongrel Mob and King Cobras.

Rachel Thomas/Stuff Streets cordoned off near Taranaki St on Saturday morning.

Patched Mongrel Mob members were at the scene of the Tawa shooting and one confirmed they owned the truck parked on the berm outside. Asked if he wanted to make a comment, he said: “Yeah, can you get me a new window?”

Berkland confirmed he had gang affiliations, but said he had no idea why he had been targeted.

ROSS GIBLIN/Stuff The aftermath of a shooting in Tawa.

Senior Constable Brett Maine said he had been at the scene in Tawa since 9am with a colleague, making sure no one entered the house.

Meanwhile, armed police patrolled a cordon in the city centre on Saturday morning as a scene investigation was carried out. The cordon stretched around the corner of Taranaki St, from Les Mills, to the Calendar Girls nightclub.

Rachel Thomas/Stuff Spots of blood are marked and photographed outside a car rental shop in Dixon St.

A small area outside a car rental shop about 30m away on Dixon St was also cordoned off and bloody footprints were being photographed.

Every rubbish bin in Te Aro Park across the road had police tape around it.

Rachel Thomas/Stuff Armed police patrolling the cordon on Saturday morning.

Prominent bar owner Matt McLaughlin said he was hearing various reports about what happened but he was struggling to get information from police.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

Rachel Thomas/Stuff Two people were injured overnight.

In a statement, police said they take firearms-related matters very seriously, and acknowledged these events were extremely distressing for the local community.

There would be an increased police presence while the investigation was carried out and police were considering charges in relation to the seven arrests.

ROSS GIBLIN/Stuff Police staff, with guns in holsters, stationed outside the home of Nick Berkland in Linden, Tawa on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to phone police on 105, quoting file number P050338863.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.