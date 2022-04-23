Seven arrested and two people critically injured following Wellington shootings

Bullet holes seen in a home in Tawa, in northern Porirua on Saturday morning. No one was injured in this incident.

Seven people have been arrested and a firearm recovered, after two serious incidents understood to be gang related in Wellington on Saturday morning.

Police were called to Dixon St at about 5am where two people had critical “firearm-related” injuries, and two people were arrested shortly after.

Rachel Thomas/Stuff Streets are cordoned off near Taranaki St.

Police then responded to reports of multiple shots fired from a vehicle at about 7am outside a house in Tremewan Street, Tawa. No injuries were reported.

Several bullet holes could be seen in the Tawa house and a light truck with a smashed window was parked outside. Patched Mongrel Mob members were at the scene and one confirmed they owned the truck outside.

Senior Constable Brett Maine said he had been at the scene in Tawa since 9am with a colleague, making sure no one entered the house.

ROSS GIBLIN/Stuff The aftermath of a shooting in Wellington, and Tawa.

Police said at 7.30am they stopped a vehicle of interest, travelling north on State Highway 59 in Paremata. Five people from the vehicle were arrested and a firearm was recovered.

On Saturday streets around the city centre are cordoned off, with armed police patrolling a cordon around the corner of Taranaki St, from Les Mills, to the Dixon St Subway.

Rachel Thomas/Stuff Spots of blood are marked and photographed outside a car rental shop in Dixon St.

A small area outside a car rental shop about 30m away on Dixon St was cordoned off and small markings were being photographed, understood to be a bloody footprint.

Every rubbish bin in Te Aro Park across the road had police tape around it.

Prominent bar owner Matt McLaughlin said he was hearing various reports about what happened but he was struggling to get information from police.

Rachel Thomas/Stuff Two people were injured overnight.

McLaughlin owns Moustache Bar, formerly Danger Danger, which is across the road from the cordon. He said he was prepared to help police in any way he could.

Rachel Thomas/Stuff Armed police patrolling the cordon on Saturday morning.

In a statement, police said they take firearms-related matters very seriously, and acknowledged these events are extremely distressing for the local community

There will be an increased police presence while the investigation remains ongoing and police are considering charges in relation to today’s arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to phone police on 105, quoting file number P050338863.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.