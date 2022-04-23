Two people critically injured following shooting in downtown Wellington

Streets are cordoned off near Taranaki St.

Two people are critically injured and two people have been arrested following what’s understood to be a shooting in Wellington CBD early Saturday morning.

Armed police are patrolling a cordon at a key intersection in the city’s party precinct, on the corner of Taranaki St and Dixon St, which covers from Les Mills, to the Calendar Girls nightclub.

Both victims are understood to be in a critical condition in Wellington Hospital.

Police stationed at the scene declined to confirm details but said they had been at the cordon since about 5am.

A small area outside a car rental shop about 30m away on Dixon St was also cordoned off on Saturday morning and small markings are being photographed, understood to be a bloody footprint.

Every rubbish bin in Te Aro Park across the road had police tape around it.

Rachel Thomas/Stuff Spots of blood are marked and photographed outside a car rental shop in Dixon St.

Prominent bar owner Matt McLaughlin said he was hearing various reports about what happened but he was struggling to get information from police.

Rachel Thomas/Stuff Two people were injured overnight.

McLaughlin owns Moustache Bar, formerly Danger Danger, which is across the road from the cordon. He said he was prepared to help police in any way he could.

He confirmed the incident did not happen at Moustache Bar.

Rachel Thomas/Stuff Armed police patrolling the cordon on Saturday morning.

Police have made two arrests in relation to the incident, which took place around 5am, police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to phone police on 105, quoting file number P050338863.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.