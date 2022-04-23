Auckland road closed as Killer Beez gang members gather for annual meeting

A police operation has closed a road in Auckland's Ramarama where members of the Killer Beez gang are meeting.

Stuff understands the gathering is for the gang's annual general meeting (AGM), which is being held at the Country Inn at Ramarama this weekend.

A Stuff journalist at the scene said around 20 police cars are on site and police have closed the road to the public – while establishing a checkpoint for gang members to ride through.

A spokesperson said police in Tāmaki Makaurau conducted a pre-planned road operation in Ramarama today.

Police were aware of gang activity in the area and the checkpoint was used to check driver-licensing and vehicle compliance.

“People in the area would have noticed that police were highly visible as a result and were monitoring any dangerous driving behaviour or other anti-social behaviour,” the statement said.

“In general, those who went through the checkpoint were compliant and vehicles were up to the required standard.”

Police said they will continue to monitor the situation across the Auckland region in regard to any further gang activity.

People are encouraged to report any unsafe, dangerous or intimidating behaviour to police by contacting 105 after an event or by calling 111.

A report can also be filed online via 105.police.govt.nz or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The Country Inn motel also hosted the gang’s AGM last year, which featured an elaborate patching ceremony attended by Josh Masters, the paralysed president of the gang, who was riding a quad bike at that gathering.

The Killer Beez emerged about two decades ago on the streets of south Auckland as a youth feeder gang for the Tribesmen, a longstanding patched motorcycle club with strongholds in Ōtara and Murupara.

As they gained strength, influence and money, relations between the gangs went south.

Three years ago, Tribesmen sergeant-at-arms Okusitino Tae was convicted of shooting his former friend, Killer Beez president Josh Masters, at a Harley-Davidson dealership in Auckland.

The shooting left Masters paralysed. Neither would talk to police about what caused the rift, observing an underworld code of silence.

There have been several flare-ups of tensions and violent conflicts between the Tribesmen and the Killer Beez in recent years.