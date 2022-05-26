Woman charged with New Lynn murder can now be named

Tributes outside the New Haven motel, New Lynn for Robert James Hart after he was fatally shot in the driveway.

One of three people charged with the murder of a father-of-two in a West Auckland driveway has lost her bid to keep her name secret.

Jasmine Emma Murray, a 20-year-old from Red Beach, is one of three people charged with the murder of Robert James Hart.

Hart, a 40-year-old father of two, died after he was shot near the New Haven Motel on Great North Rd, New Lynn, on November 5.

Murray’s lawyer, Lorraine Smith, told the High Court in Auckland in April that her client had been granted electronically monitored bail and was currently in a drug rehabilitation program.

She asked that her client’s name remain suppressed for three or six months so she could concentrate on her rehabilitation.

“She is only 20 years-old, she was born in 2001. I don’t want her distracted in any way. I’m asking the Court to be merciful.”

Smith said her client had had a tragic childhood and had become addicted to drugs.

Earlier, an application based on the risk of suicide had been turned down by Justice Graham Lang, but the judge allowed name suppression to continue until midnight on April 30 to allow her to mentally prepare for her name to appear in the media.

Crown prosecutor Brian Dickey said the issue of rehabilitation had also been put before Justice Lang and there was nothing new in the application.

He questioned how naming the woman in the media would interfere with her chances of rehabilitation.

“It is always tempting to say: ‘Perhaps another month or two’ but there comes a time.”

Justice Paul Davison agreed with the Crown that there were no new circumstances in the application for name suppression and declined to order it.

However, he allowed Murray time to file an appeal and consequently continued name suppression until Wednesday.

Police found Hart injured in the driveway on November 5, just after 10am.

Officers tried to provide first aid, but he died at the scene.

Hart then tested positive for Covid-19 and all the defendants were isolated in custody.

The woman, together with co-accused Dylan James Mitchell Harris, 35 and Adam Malakai North, 32 is due to stand trial in April 2023.

Initially a fourth person charged with the murder had his charge dismissed in February.