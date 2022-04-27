Trial date set for Auckland man accused of threatening to kill 'non-Muslims'

The 20-year-old appeared at the Auckland District Court via a video link.

An Auckland man charged with threatening to kill “non-Muslims” will go to trial.

The 20-year-old appeared at the Auckland District Court on Wednesday via a video link, where Judge Mary Beth Sharp set a trial for January 2023.

The man was charged in September, days after the LynnMall terror attack, and granted interim name suppression which was opposed by Stuff and NZME.

He is also facing two charges of distributing objectionable publications and possessing objectionable material between August and September 2021.

READ MORE:

* Auckland man accused of threatening to kill 'non-Muslims' denied bail

* Auckland baby death: Name suppression for man charged with murder of 10-month-old

* Auckland teen accused of threatening 'non-Muslims' faces new charges over videos

* Man accused of threatening to kill 'non-Muslims' keeps name secret

* Man charged with threatening to kill 'non-Muslims' granted interim name suppression

* Auckland man charged with threatening to kill 'non-Muslims'



On Wednesday, Crown prosecutor Henry Steele and defence lawyer Peter Syddall applied for the case to be transferred to the High Court, given the nature of the charges.

“I do accept there will be substantial public interest in the matter given it is of a terrorist nature,” Judge Sharp said.

It will be up to the High Court to decide whether it retains the case.

Last Friday, Judge Claire Ryan declined an application for him to be released from prison on electronically monitored bail.

Ross Giblin/Stuff A one-week trial date has been set down.

At an earlier hearing, Syddall said his client had complex conditions and he was awaiting specialist reports.

Syddall said name suppression was needed to ensure his client had the best chance of de-radicalising.

He said his client was not a member of the Muslim community, but it was hoped that he would be helped by leaders of the Muslim community.

“He is not in the same boat as Mr Samsudeen, the LynnMall attacker. We have a chance here. We need to do everything we can... If his name is made public that chance will be lost.”

Crown prosecutor David Johnstone previously said police supported the continuation of name suppression.

“The offending is borne of [the accused’s] social isolation and in relation to the cognitive difficulties he appears to face as a young and troubled man,” Johnstone said.

“The prospect of being named may further send him down, in what he regards as a black hole, to which the only exit is violence.”

Johnstone said naming him could endanger the safety of the community, but the police may change their stance on name suppression if the man was released from custody.