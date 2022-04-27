Name suppression lifts for chief executive who repeatedly raped young girl and filmed it

Wayne Smith is the former boss of public transport technology company Connexionz.

Warning: This story includes graphic details that may be upsetting

The chief executive of a Christchurch-based company who repeatedly raped a young girl and filmed himself abusing her has abandoned his bid for name suppression.

Wayne Smith, the former boss of public transport technology company Connexionz, dropped his bid for name suppression on Wednesday evening, his lawyer confirmed.

Smith was supposed to appear in court on Thursday for an appeal against name suppression.

READ MORE:

* 'Truly depraved': Former chief executive who repeatedly raped young girl and filmed it jailed for 17 years

* Chief executive pleads guilty to child abuse charges, including rape of young girl



The 53-year-old was jailed for 17 years in February after pleading guilty to 38 child sex charges, including filming himself sexually violating a child.

The charges include rape and unlawful sexual connection with a female under 12 years, committing an indecent act on a child under 12, and possessing objectionable publications.

Smith was appointed chief executive of Connexionz in October 2018 after having senior international roles with Airways, Thales, and Hewlett Packard. He was previously chief executive at Aeropath.

While he was employed as CEO of Connexionz he was not a director or a shareholder.

The company’s international headquarters is based in Christchurch, and it has a customer support centre in California and a sales office in Colorado.

In its 2019 annual report, Connexionz said Smith was a “commercial veteran” with significant experience leading and growing international tech companies. He was “uniquely qualified for this position”.

“Wayne brings with him an impressive record of building successful partnerships worldwide, achieving growth, rapidly developing fresh markets and acquiring new customers for the large corporates and smaller enterprises he has served,” the report said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Wayne Smith was sentenced to 17 years on prison in February.

“His successful record is founded on a strategy that prioritises overcoming culturally diverse global locations to build high-performing teams of outstanding technology experts, and always acting in the customer’s best interest.”

Smith had lived and worked in the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, and had managed international projects in the United States of America, New Zealand, Australia, China, Europe, Africa and many countries across Southeast Asia, the company said.

In the company’s 2021 annual report, executive chairman Tony Kan wrote Smith was no longer with the company due to a “personal matter”.

“I have assumed his duties and responsibilities as executive chair. We have begun an executive recruitment programme to find a replacement. At time of writing (August 2021), I am thrilled to see that he has built a highly functional and effective senior leadership team and on a day-to-day basis, our customers are in good hands.”

In a statement on Wednesday, Connexionz executive chair Tony Kan said the company had been absolved by the Crown of any connection with Smith’s offending. There was also no evidence any of the offending happened at work, or during work time.

Smith had been chief executive for two-and-half-years when he was dismissed by the Connexionz board on July 1, 2021, as he could no longer fulfil his duties because of the serious charges.

Kan said his 23 staff were “acutely shocked and devastated” when they heard about the charges.

“Some wept, some were incredibly angry and upset, many just couldn’t believe it because there’d been absolutely no indication anything like this was going on in his private life,” he said.

“We offered everyone professional trauma counselling which has been widely taken up. Understandably, we wanted assurances that no recording devices had been installed in our premises and a thorough sweep has found none.”

In declining name suppression at his sentencing Judge Raoul Neave said while there was some risk of self-harm, he did not think it came from publication of his name.

He felt the defendant was “placing a gun to the court’s head”, blackmailing them to keep his name suppressed.

“I find that an unattractive approach”.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Wayne Smith appeared for sentencing at the Christchurch District Court in February.

The summary of facts said Smith began to groom the girl, who was aged under 10, almost immediately after meeting her.

He regularly engaged in behaviour with “sexually motivated intentions”.

He had set up multiple cameras to covertly film the victim, including in the bathroom.

All the offending happened at Smith’s home. His son was in the room for some of it.

“The sexual abuse became so frequent that it became routine and normalised for the victim,” the summary said.

In one of the incidents, shortly before raping the girl, he told her: “This is our big secret.”

On June 22, 2021, police searched Smith’s home. They seized 81 digital exhibits, including hard drives, laptops, SD cards, and electronic devices.

Authorities found a significant library of child exploitation material, including some of the victim. The 180,000 files on his devices dated between 1996 and 2021.

Smith engaged with other paedophiles online. They watched child sex abuse material together and commented on it.

Smith’s actions directly contributed to the further victimisation of children and fuelled international demand for such imagery, the summary said.

During a two-year trial ending in 2009, New Zealand’s Department of Internal Affairs identified more than 1 million clicks were made on illegal child sex abuse websites.

Smith also pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual conduct with a child outside of New Zealand.

This related to an incident in 2018 when he joined an online social platform and communicated with two girls aged between 7 and 10. The victims appeared to be in the United States, the summary said.

Smith groomed the girls online and instructed them to perform sexual acts.

He declined to comment when spoken to by police.

Since his arrest in June, Smith and Connexionz were subject to interim suppression orders.

After Smith pleaded guilty, Connexionz announced it no longer wished to continue with the order.

Smith’s lawyer, Andrew McCormick, said at an earlier appearance his client still wanted to keep his name secret, citing mental health concerns following a suicide attempt while in custody. McCormick requested to have Smith assessed by a psychiatrist to determine what impact publication of his name would have.

He added the gravity of the offending was particularly serious given Smith’s stature in the business community.

Crown prosecutor Deirdre Elsmore said Smith’s offending was “so brazen, so prolific,” that police were concerned there might be more victims in the community.

She acknowledged concerns McCormick raised about Smith’s son, but noted much of the offending happened in the boy’s presence.

“Maybe concerns should've been expressed then,” she said.

“It’s a little late now.”

The victim’s family also opposed suppression.

The girl’s parents read statements about the impact of the offending at Smith’s sentencing.

Her mother said the man had “taken her innocence, which can never be replaced”.

“The impact of this on our lives is endless.”

The trauma was ongoing, and she worried how the offending would impact her daughter going forward, including when she decided to date someone or when she became a mother.

“You may have made my daughter a victim, but I can assure you I’ll make sure she is a survivor for the rest of my life.”

The girl’s father also spoke, recalling the moment he received a phone call from Christchurch police’s child protection team to say they had arrested a man for offending against his daughter.

“A man who I hate with every fibre of my being,” he said.

After receiving the call he sat on the side of the road “falling apart”.

Since then he had been stuck between feelings of anger and “overwhelming sadness”.

“I’m living in hell,” he said.

“I’m constantly haunted by thoughts when I wake in the middle of the night. When I think of her birthday and Christmas ... I was buying her Barbies and bedtime stories and he was raping her,” he said.

“How could anyone rape a child?... How long did my little girl suffer through it?”

The victim’s family said in an earlier statement to Stuff they wanted to thank the police for their “help, support and thoroughness in obtaining a conviction”.

“There is no sentence long enough to make us feel justice has been achieved.

“We have had huge support from the various agencies, medical staff and support personnel we have had dealings with in the last eight months. It has been so beneficial in an obviously stressful time. We would encourage anyone who finds themselves in this painful situation to take full advantage of all support offered.”

The “highly traumatic experience” for the family had not been helped by the defendant having name suppression.

“The fact the judicial system has allowed this to continue for so long is reprehensible. As the victims, it has made us feel like the defendant’s rights are more important than ours.

“The fact the defendant could be allowed leniency or discount for an early plea to a crime he is so clearly guilty of is a travesty and makes a mockery of our justice system.”

The family called on the Government to review the name suppression laws and to introduce tougher penalties for the “horrific crimes”, including the possession of child pornography.

Where to get help