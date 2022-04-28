Main attacker in kidnapping and torture sentenced to three years in jail

Michael Tristan Ford was sentenced at the High Court at Auckland on Thursday.

An Auckland man has been sentenced for his part in a kidnapping, which included leaving the victim with a ruptured spleen and threatening to cut off a toe with secateurs.

Michael Tristan Ford, 29, was sentenced to three years and three months at the High Court at Auckland on Thursday by Justice Anne Hinton.

Michael Tristan Ford had previously admitted his part in a kidnapping in July 2020.

He also admitted injuring with intent to injure, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one charge of threatening to do grievous bodily harm.

At the sentencing on Thursday, Justice Hinton said the victim was living at one of Ford’s co-defendant’s house and Ford was the principal attacker.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Justice Anne Hinton accepted Michael Ford’s abusive childhood had contributed to the offending.

The co-defendant believed the victim had stolen some of his property and they organised for him to attend another house.

“You told him to hand over his phone and he was going to pay for the items missing.”

Ford then punched the victim in the right eye causing him to fall to the ground, before continuing hitting him in the head.

Ford then said: “I am going to kill you”.

The victim was then forced to make a confession on video and had no choice but to comply.

“After the video was recorded you kicked him in the stomach winding him, he screamed in pain, and he was kicked a third time.”

Ford and one of the co-defendant’s then kicked and stomped on his chest.

The victim was then told to go and buy methamphetamine.

“He complied thinking if he did what the group wanted he would survive.”

Alden Williams/Stuff Justice Anne Hinton hoped the defendant could be released into Odyssey House.

Once he returned he saw a pair of garden secateurs sitting on an oven element heating up.

He was told one of his toes would be cut off but given back ot him, so he could walk to the hospital.

The victim was left at the house and locked inside before one of the co-defendants returned and called an ambulance.

He was admitted to hospital with a ruptured spleen and bruising and then developed pneumonia, Justice Hinton said.

Defence lawyer John Corby said Ford had been brutalised as a child.

Crown prosecutor Kristy Li also accepted Ford had suffered abuse as a child, leading to a methamphetamine addiction which led to the offending.

Li also said discounts were available as Ford had undertaken rehabilitation in prison and was willing to attend restorative justice even though it did not go ahead.

Justice Hinton also accepted Ford’s abusive childhood, his mental health issues – including a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.

“Make the most of the opportunities you have been given and take advantage of the help that is offered to you particularly at Odyssey House,” Justice Hinton said.

Odyessy House supports tāngata whai ora (people seeking wellness) with rehabilitation.

In 2017, Ford was acquitted of the murder of West Auckland man Ronald Clayton Karipa, he claimed he was acting on self-defence.