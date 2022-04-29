Pt England homicide: Man appears on charge of manslaughter

Andrea Tatana said she woke up to the sound of sirens around 1am and saw police and ambulance across the road. Police are investigating a homicide on Dalton St, in the east Auckland suburb of Pt England.

A man charged with manslaughter in relation to a fatal shooting in the east Auckland suburb of Pt England has appeared in court.

The 31-year-old Dairy Flat resident, who has name suppression, appeared at the Auckland District Court on Friday.

The man was originally charged with unlawful possession of a pistol and appeared at the Auckland District Court on April 8.

A charge of manslaughter was added on Friday.

His lawyer, Brandyn Gloyn entered not guilty pleas on his client’s behalf and elected trial by jury.

Judge Katherine Maxwell transferred the file to the High Court in Auckland where he is due to appear in May. She also lifted name suppression for the man killed in the shooting.

Stuff can now report court documents report his name is Jonathan Meroyn Mokoha.

Jason Dorday/Stuff The man died at a house on Dalton St.

At the time neighbours said they were “shocked” the man was shot dead on Dalton St.

Police were called to the house just before midnight. first aid was attempted, however the man died. They arrested the accused on Dalton St and have said the accused and dead man were known to each other.

Andrea Tatana, who lived across the road from where the shooting happened, said she woke up to the sound of sirens around 1am and saw police and an ambulance outside.

A police spokesperson confirmed police had laid an additional charge as part of the homicide investigation.

As the matter was before the court, police said they were unable to comment further.