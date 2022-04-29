Police charge two following Auckland CBD hit-and-run

Police have charged two following a hit-and-run on Sunday night.

Police have charged two people in connection with the death of a man who died after a Sunday night hit-and-run in Auckland CBD.

The man was hit by a vehicle at 2.30am on Sunday, near the intersection of Customs St East and Commerce St, leaving him in a critical condition.

He died in Auckland City Hospital on Wednesday, police said.

Two 18-year-olds, a man and woman, have been charged with manslaughter.

The woman has also been charged with three counts of assault. Both were due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Friday.

Police still want to talk to anyone who witnessed the hit-and-run, particularly anyone with dashcam footage.

Those people are asked to contact police on 105, quoting the file number 220424/0296.