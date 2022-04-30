Youngster breaks leg after ramraid on clothing store near Auckland Airport

Multiple ram raids and burglaries at Auckland’s Sandringham Liquor Store has prompted shop owner Andy Lin to sleep in the store to prevent the ram raiders from striking again.

A young person broke his leg after a group ramraided an Icebreaker clothing store near Auckland Airport overnight.

A police spokesperson said stolen property was recovered after the incident, which happened on John Goulter Drive shortly before 3.30am on Saturday morning.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

The spokesperson said a group of young people drove a car through the front doors of a clothing store on the street, and took clothes before leaving in a second car.

GOOGLE MAPS/Supplied Icebreaker had the front of its store smashed by a car during the burglary. (File photo)

A police officer then saw the second car speeding on State Highway 20 and signalled for the group to stop.

READ MORE:

* CCTV shows cars speeding through Auckland shopping centre during ram-raid

* Is youth crime really a growing problem and what can be done about it?

* 'A real worry': Two 12-year-olds caught in group of six youths stealing cars



“It failed to stop, and the officer did not pursue it,” the spokesperson said.

A short while later the officer found the car on Bader Drive, where it had crashed through the fence of a school.

The occupants had already fled the scene, but one of them was found a short distance away with a broken leg.

“Police took him to hospital for treatment, and the stolen clothing was found in the crashed car,” the spokesperson said.

Police were now working to find the other four young people involved with the burglary.

A worker at Postie said the incident at happened at the nearby Icebreaker clothing shop, which sold outdoor clothing and sportswear.

She said the front of the shop had been “totally wrecked” and a police car was stationed outside to stop anyone from getting too close.

“Things like this are making me nervous, for sure. It could have been any of our stores.”

The worker said bollards were being installed outside the shops to prevent ramraids, but the work hadn’t been completed.

GOOGLE MAPS/Supplied A clothing store was broken into overnight on John Goulter Drive near Auckland Airport.

The incident is the latest in a spate of ramraids and burglaries involving young people.

Auckland’s Louis Vuitton and Gucci stores were ramraided on April 11, and one dairy has been hit four times this year.

Auckland’s Ormiston Shopping Mall was also ramraided a few days earlier, with a car smashing into Noel Leeming and Postie stores.

Earlier this month, Police Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers released national intelligence revealing 88% of ramraid offenders are under 20 years old, “with the majority actually under 17”.

Commissioner Chambers said in a statement police need communities and partner agencies to support young people onto a better path.