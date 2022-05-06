Ramraids: Lockdowns, poverty and gangs to blame for spate of youth crime – experts

Ram-raiders have broken their way into an Auckland shopping centre, before driving through the mall and smashing into Postie and Noel Leeming.

For almost eight months, business owners across Auckland have been locking their shops’ doors at night, not knowing what the state of their stores will be when they return the following morning.

Once a novelty crime, now an everyday occurrence, ramraids have left Auckland business owners with crushing financial losses and damage.

Some have reported losing sleep over fears of being targeted or sleeping in their stores to protect their product.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Scenic Dairy in Auckland’s Titirangi was ramraided in early April.

Police have revealed 90% of those committing ramraids are aged under 19, while half are under the age of 14. It’s prompted Auckland youth workers to label parents as “out of control”, failing to reprimand their kids.

But what’s led so many ramraids to occur in Auckland over such a short time span? And what’s motivating rangatahi to commit them?

The Crime Prevention Group, which advocates for almost 5000 businesses across New Zealand, were learning of ramraids before they drew media attention.

Its president, Sunny Kaushal, has become a face of small business crime. He has coordinated a large proportion of the ramraid response with police – advising them on which vulnerable businesses to focus attention on and arranging meetings involving politicians and local owners.

From his perspective, the ramraids have three key motivators – the biggest being the influence of organised crime, such as gangs.

“They've been using young offenders as the front line for a long time – understanding the flaws in law and knowing young people are let go easily,” he says.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Sunny Kaushal has become a face of small business crime, coordinating a large proportion of the raid response with police.

“We've monitored various incidents on dairies – they have their shifts and timings. One van would drop maybe 10 or 12 youngsters at a point in the target area, then another van comes and drops another dozen youngsters and picks up the current ones.

“Organised crime [is] focused on certain businesses like jewellery shops, or convenience stores where they only want cigarettes. These products then head to the black market to be sold.”

The second most common influence would be financial gain, Kaushal says. He understands many offenders come from families where parents can’t provide for their children.

This is seconded by Tāmaki youth worker Chris Makoere, who has seen low-income families unable to put food on the table and putting pressure on their children to find an income for themselves.

David Walker/Stuff Tāmaki youth worker Chris Makoere has seen low-income families unable to put food on the table and driving the kids to find an income for themselves. (File photo)

“You can put two and two together, someone has stolen the material – so where is it?” he says.

“If they rip clothes off the shop and start wearing them, they’ll stand out. But sell it on to somebody more wealthy and sell it for $200, instead of $500 from the shop, it’s not as noticeable.”

Kaushal also mentions the influence of social media when it comes to ramraids.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright revealed in April police were working with social media companies because videos of many of the raids were being posted on platforms such as TikTok.

Kaushal calls the online promotion of ramraids a “newfound thrill” for offenders.

According to Makoere, it has a major impact on creating competition between young people.

SUPPLIED CCTV from a store inside the mall captured three cars and around a dozen people during an overnight ram-raid.

“The one at [Ormiston Shopping Centre] was next-level, the factor being it was quite visible. That drives young people, making them think ‘oh wow, I could do that’ – it even prompts them to put together a premeditated plan.”

Police believe ramraids began to spike in October 2021 – but overall, youth crime statistics have been tracking down for a long time. The latest Youth Justice Indicators Summary Report revealed offending rates among children aged 10 -13 fell by 65% between 2010/11 and 2020/21.

In that same period, offending rates among youth (aged 13-18) decreased by 63%.

So why have ramraids, mostly committed by young people, spiked?

University of Auckland criminologist Dr Ronald Kramer says while it’s easy for people to scapegoat young people, seeing the next generation as worse than the last, youth haven’t had “a sudden surge in criminality” – the types of crimes they’re committing have just changed.

“There’s a bunch of people doing this stuff all the time. What might be changing is the form of it, based on new conditions,” Kramer says.

“If you want to do a ramraid, you might need two stolen cars, you don't want to do a raid then get caught up in traffic, you want businesses closing early. The context of lockdowns has something to do with the ramraid becoming more appealing.”

Kramer says the pandemic has put paid to many of the things young people used to take for granted, causing them to “start doing odd stuff”.

"I wouldn't want to be 20 at the moment, what is there to look forward to? You haven't been able to hang out with friends, you can't go outside because there's a virus out there that could kill you and your family.

“Young people are going to be a bit messed up after a few years of that ... [their] behaviour is a symptom of something far more complex.”