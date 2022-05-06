Man seriously injured after incident on Auckland bus, offender sought

Police are seeking information from the public following an incident on a bus travelling in Newmarket on Thursday evening.

A man was found seriously injured following an incident on an Auckland bus on Thursday evening.

Police said they were called to an incident on a bus travelling along Broadway, Newmarket, at about 9.25pm.

An injured 37-year-old man was found upon arrival, and police are investigating the “serious incident”.

A St John ambulance spokesperson said they responded to the incident and treated one patient, who was then taken to Auckland Hospital in a serious condition.

READ MORE:

* Youth charged in relation to stabbing on west Auckland bus

* Man seriously injured after being stabbed on bus in West Auckland

* Investigation under way after man is seriously injured following driveway assault in Waikato



Police said they are making enquiries to identify the offender and are appealing to the public for information.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 220505/1331.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.