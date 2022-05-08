Meth trafficker sent back to NZ despite living in Australia since the 90s

Deportees booted out of Australia under its controversial 501 policy have officially launched their class action lawsuit against the Australian Government.

A 40-year-old who has lived in Australia since he was a teenager has been booted back to New Zealand for trafficking drugs.

Phillip Smith is among a growing number of Kiwis known as the ‘501s’ – people who have had their Australian visas revoked on character grounds.

Smith’s case was outlined in a recently released decision from the Administrative Appeals Tribunal of Australia.

It heard he moved to Australia in 1999 when he was 17. Over the next 15 years, he racked up 40 traffic infringements, including 20 instances of speeding and one of drug-driving.

Matt York/AP Phillip Smith’s drug offending was driven by his addiction to methamphetamine, or ice, a tribunal has heard. (File photo)

He started using methamphetamine – known as ‘ice’ in Australia – sometime between 1999 and 2004 and said it became a problem in early 2015.

“His drug use escalated and he ‘pretty much straightaway’ started selling drugs to live and to support his dependency,” the tribunal’s decision said.

Over the next three years, Smith was convicted of a number of drug-related offences, including multiple counts of possessing dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.

In 2018, he was arrested and convicted of trafficking meth and sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.

At his sentencing in the Supreme Court of Queensland, the judge said Smith had been caught on the Gold Coast following a police investigation which included covert surveillance and phone-tapping.

The investigation revealed he trafficked meth over a period of nearly 11 months and had at least 10 regular customers.

“You supplied to both drug sellers as well as recreational drug users and you knew that several of those customers were on-supplying to other people. So extending the misery in the community,” the judge told him.

The court also heard Smith had trafficked drugs while on bail and probation for earlier offending.

DENISE PIPER/STUFF Northland District Health Board meth clinician Cordelia Waetford explains how methamphetamine is addictive and how treatment helps. (Video first published in January 2020).

Smith’s visa was cancelled due to his offending and he was removed to New Zealand, at his request, while he appealed that move.

He said he was “very embarrassed and ashamed of his offending”, according to the decision, and had used his time in jail to “better himself” by completing a substance abuse programme and a resilience course.

“He said he will never engage in any recreational drug use knowing the consequences and devastation it has created for him.”

Smith said his mental health would “decline rapidly” if he had to remain in New Zealand permanently, as his contact with his family in Australia, which includes a 21-year-old daughter, had been “extremely limited”.

The tribunal accepted Smith was remorseful and his family would suffer if he never returned to Australia, but he had “demonstrated a mentality, over many years, that it is all right to break certain laws”.

There was a risk he would use drugs again and a “low, but material” risk he would again become involved in drug-related crime, its decision said.

Smith had “breached the trust of the Australian community by engaging in offending of a very damaging nature” and the concerns he raised were not strong enough to outweigh that, it said.

The decision means Smith cannot return to Australia.

