Police impound motorbikes, issue infringement notices after Head Hunters swarm Auckland

Police have seized motorbikes belonging to members of the Head Hunters gang and issued 100 infringement notices following an anniversary ride on Saturday.

A large group of Head Hunters had been gathering in Auckland’s Mt Wellington to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the gang’s East chapter.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Police will issue about 100 infringement notices following a Head Hunters anniversary ride on Saturday.

About 80 gang members then rode up to Puhoi on Saturday afternoon, where they stopped at the Puhoi Pub, a favourite haunt of gang members and bikers.

Road blocks were put in place around Marua Rd, where the gang has its headquarters, Fight Club 88.

Police Inspector Regan James said police maintained a visible presence in parts of central and northern Auckland, including setting up checkpoints in the Mt Wellington and north Auckland areas.

Police had impounded several motorbikes for a “variety of offences”, including driving while disqualified and driving while suspended, he said.

About 100 infringement notices were issued.

David White/Stuff A patched member of the Head Hunters plays the piano at Puhoi Pub after taking part in a ride to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the gang's east Auckland chapter.

Auckland east area commander Inspector Jim Wilson said the checkpoints had “yielded excellent results” and prevented a number of motorcyclists in the convoy from causing wider harm on the road.

“I hope the community can see that our presence here today shows that police do not tolerate gangs attempting to dominate our roads.”

The checkpoint on Marua Rd was “particularly effective” and police were able to stop each rider that came through and deter “high-risk driving behaviours,” Wilson said

James said police wanted to reassure the community that road offending wouldn’t be tolerated, he said.

“We are continuing to monitor group bike rides and offending on the roads will be investigated and followed up with enforcement action.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Police film Head Hunters members as they gather at the Puhoi Pub.

Wilson said while a number of people riding in the convoy were compliant and had vehicles that met the required standards, police still fielded a number of reports from the public.

“Gang activity of this nature is unsettling for motorists, and it is unacceptable for groups to conduct themselves in a way that intimidates the community.”

Tāmaki Makaurau police had a number of ongoing enquiries and CCTV footage would be reviewed to capture offending in relation to the gang activity.

Anyone who witnessed any unsafe, dangerous or intimidating behaviour was encouraged to report it to police.

Those hoping to report an incident could contact 105 after an event, or call 111 if in a situation where safety was currently at risk.

Incidents could also be reported to 105, or via Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.