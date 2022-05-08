Police arrest one, seize seven bikes, issue fines after Head Hunters anniversary ride

One person has been arrested, seven bikes impounded, and 130 fines issued following a 20th anniversary ride by the Head Hunters gang.

Police set up checkpoints in the Mt Wellington and North Auckland areas checking driver licensing and vehicle compliance throughout Friday and Saturday, police say.

This included stopping every vehicle that drove through Marua Rd and chatting with every rider.

“We want to reassure the community that we don’t tolerate those who attempt to rule our roads and police decision-making when it comes to these types of events will always be about community safety,” Police area commander Jim Wilson said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Police set up checkpoints in the Mt Wellington and North Auckland areas to monitor gang activity.

“We have a number of ongoing enquiries and CCTV footage, which will be reviewed to capture offending in relation to gang activity in Auckland over the weekend.”

A large group of Head Hunters had been gathering in Auckland’s Mt Wellington on Saturday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the gang’s East chapter.

About 80 gang members then rode up to Puhoi on Saturday afternoon, where they stopped at the Puhoi Pub, a favourite haunt of gang members and bikers.

Road blocks were put in place around Marua Rd, where the gang has its headquarters, Fight Club 88.