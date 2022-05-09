'I don't know why they do this': XXXL men's clothing store hit in overnight ramraid

A larger men’s clothing store was ramraided in Auckland overnight as the government is set to respond to a spike in the dangerous crime.

Police responded to the hit just after 2am on Queens Road in Panmure. Two people entered the store and took "a number of items", before fleeing the scene.

Bhawna Ranchhod/Supplied Big Broz clothing store in Panmure was hit by a ramraid in the early hours of Monday.

Owner Bhawna Ranchhod said most of the damage done was to the front of the shop where the vehicle had smashed through glass and the doors.

“We don’t know how we’re going to fix it.

READ MORE:

* Ramraid suspects on the run after failed attempt to break into Auckland service station

* Children as young as 10 stealing cars and posting crimes online

* Teenager in court as police investigate numerous Waikato burglaries



“The main damage they have done is to the structure of the shop,” she said.

Ranchhod said the thieves didn’t take very much, including fewer than $100 when they stole the till, as well as a small number of T-shirts, singlets, and hoodies.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Detective Inspector Karen Bright addressed the media after a series of ram raids in Auckland.

“They probably just grabbed a few things that they could and then just went,” she said.

She said the vehicle had now gone but had also knocked out a loading sign on the street.

A photo shows glass on the ground in front of the store and a twisted access barrier, one arm of which is pushed inside the store where clothing racks are knocked over.

The front step leading into the store is damaged, as well as the exterior of a window display.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Police said they responded to a ramraid just after 2am on Queens Road in Panmure.

Big Broz has been selling men’s clothes of all sizes since 1998 but specialises in larger sizes.

Ranchhod said other stores on the street had also been robbed including a kebab shop, a DTR across the street, and a mobile phone store which was ramraided three months ago.

Speaking to TVNZ’s Breakfast show on Monday morning, Prime Minister Jacinda Arden agreed that there had been an underinvestment over decades by successive governments when it came to tackling the underlying issue of youth offending.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there were a number of factors involved in the issue of youth offending. (File photo)

Ardern said there were common factors seen across youth offending, including disengagement with education, deprivation and family violence, and that “meaningful change” meant addressing those areas beyond the criminal justice system.

When asked what part of the additional $562m budget for police announced on Sunday would be targeting youths, Ardern mentioned a programme for reducing gang-related harm, and another looking at prevention of people entering organised crime.

Anyone with information about the incident in Panmure is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 220509/1064.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.