Watch: Ramraid video shows moment XXXL clothing store smashed into twice

Big Broz clothing store in Panmure was ramraided overnight, causing significant damage to the front of the store.

The moment three men ramraided a clothing store in Auckland’s Panmure has been caught on CCTV.

Ramraids – driven by young offenders – have surged in Auckland over the past few months and the government is set to respond to the spike in the dangerous crime.

The latest hit was at the Big Broz clothing store just after 2am on Queens Road in Panmure.

Supplied/Supplied A ramraid in Auckland's Panmure has been captured on CCTV.

Offenders entered the store and took "a number of items", before fleeing the scene, police said.

Footage shows two men standing about 10 metres away from the store while a Honda CRV moves along the road, mounts the footpath and smashes into the shopfront.

Bhawna Ranchhod/Supplied Big Broz clothing store in Panmure was hit by a ramraid in the early hours of Monday.

The driver then reverses, hitting a loading bay sign, before driving back into the store and breaking through the glass and an aluminium barrier.

The footage shows the three thieves then load the car for just over a minute, grabbing items of clothing, before driving away.

Police said they understood the blue Honda CRV to be stolen.

Supplied/Supplied The moment a stolen Honda CRV was inside the clothing store.

Owner Bhawna Ranchhod said most of the damage done was to the front of the shop where the vehicle had smashed through glass and the doors.

“We don’t know how we’re going to fix it.

“The main damage they have done is to the structure of the shop,” she said.

Supplied/Supplied After smashing through the front of the store, the thieves began to steal clothes from it and put them in the car.

Ranchhod said the thieves didn’t take very much, including fewer than $100 when they stole the till, as well as a small number of T-shirts, singlets, and hoodies.

“They probably just grabbed a few things that they could and then just went,” she said.

She said the vehicle had now gone but had also knocked out a loading sign on the street.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Multiple ram raids and burglaries at Auckland’s Sandringham Liquor Store has prompted shop owner Andy Lin to sleep in the store to prevent the ram raiders from striking again.

A photo shows glass on the ground in front of the store and a twisted access barrier, one arm of which is pushed inside the store where clothing racks are knocked over.

The front step leading into the store is damaged, as well as the exterior of a window display.

Big Broz has been selling men’s clothes of all sizes since 1998 but specialises in larger sizes.

Ranchhod said other stores on the street had also been robbed including a kebab shop, a DTR across the street, and a mobile phone store which was ramraided three months ago.

Speaking to TVNZ’s Breakfast show on Monday morning, Prime Minister Jacinda Arden agreed that there had been an underinvestment over decades by successive governments when it came to tackling the underlying issue of youth offending.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there were a number of factors involved in the issue of youth offending. (File photo)

Ardern said there were common factors seen across youth offending, including disengagement with education, deprivation and family violence, and that “meaningful change” meant addressing those areas beyond the criminal justice system.

When asked what part of the additional $562m budget for police announced on Sunday would be targeting youths, Ardern mentioned a programme for reducing gang-related harm, and another looking at prevention of people entering organised crime.

Anyone with information about the incident in Panmure is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 220509/1064.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.