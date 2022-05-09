Farmer says teen intruder who was beaten and had finger cut off was faking injuries

Father and son, William (Bill) Bruce Burr and Shaun Bruce Burr, are on trial in Hamilton, accused of beating and cutting off the finger of a teenage intruder who'd repeatedly stolen cars from William Burr's Piopio home.

A farmer who beat and cut the finger off a teenage intruder with his son believes the 17-year-old was mostly faking his injuries.

William (Bill) Bruce Burr was woken by would-be burglars in his King Country home in October 2020 and, after being hit on the head with a wine bottle, got his gun and marched the pair into the kitchen, the jury has heard.

His son Shaun Bruce Burr – who is also on trial in the High Court at Hamilton – arrived soon after, and the pair are accused of beating and cutting the finger off the teenage burglar who’d stolen from William Burr three times before.

“This person is an animal. He was animalistic," William Burr told the jury on Friday following a week of evidence. "I had to keep myself from being killed.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The trial resumed at the High Court (far right) in Hamilton on Monday.

His evidence continued on Monday, where Crown prosecutor Rebecca Mann asked in cross-examination if he accepted the boy was seriously injured.

“No. I think he was mostly foxing [faking],” William Burr said. “He plays possum.”

When questioned on it again, William Burr said he had also been injured and was in a bad way. He said his head was pounding, and he needed a Nurofen.

He maintained the boy was coherent, and said this was clear when the boy told a police officer he was going to kill him.

“And he meant that,” William Burr said.

Stuff William Burr arrives at court during the first week of the trial.

Each of the Burrs is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and wounding with intent to injure, maiming with intent to injure, and maiming with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

William Burr was also charged with assaulting a female and assaulting with intent to injure. Both men are arguing self-defence.

Mann asked if William Burr remembered the boy crying and begging for his life, as his girlfriend said on the stand.

He said this didn’t happen. “You are not in command of the facts,” William Burr said.

William Burr said he didn’t want to kill the boy and was not trying to cause serious injuries.

“It was measured to suit the situation. It was all measured, so I didn’t have to do the ultimate, take his life.”

He said the intent of beating the boy with a piece of wood was to get him to put his hands out and expose the knife he was hiding.

But, the boy wouldn’t comply with the instructions and continued to try to get up, he said.

stuff Shaun Burr is on trial alongside his father.

William Burr said the teenager was an ongoing threat, and was never under control.

When Shaun Burr arrived, William Burr told him to “get him”, and he did – with one punch to the nose the boy fell to the floor.

If the boy was “actually knocked out” or complied, there was no need for more violence, he said.

After a while, William Burr passed Shaun Burr a knife, before telling him to cut the boy’s finger off.

Shaun Burr started sawing, but “it just grazed the skin”, William Burr said.

He said he kept warning the boy to put his hands out, or he would lose a finger, but he wouldn’t do it.

William Burr then picked up a piece of wood, and gave it to Shaun Burr to help get a “clean cut”.

Shaun Burr hammered the knife into his finger and “bang”, William Burr said. His finger was chopped off.

When asked about an accidental kick to the girl’s head, he said it was “utter nonsense” and “made up”.

He claimed one of the police officers put that idea in her head.

William Burr said he and Shaun Burr were not violent.

“Violence is evil, attacking someone to do harm.”

He said he acted in self-defence, and was protecting himself and his son from the violence brought into his house by the teenager.