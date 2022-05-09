Forensic team examines remote Taranaki campsite where man's body was found

Police investigate around Bushlands Campground in Tāngarākau, after the discovery of a man's body.

Police are likely to remain at a remote Taranaki campground for several more days as investigations continue following the discovery of a man's body on Saturday.

A homicide investigation was launched at the weekend after the man was found dead at Bushlands Campground at Tāngarākau about 7am.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Bushlands Campground, in Tangarakau, is in one of the most isolated parts of the country.

The campground, in one of the most isolated parts of the country, is reached along State Highway 43, the Forgotten World Highway.

The site is about 90 kilometres north-east of Stratford and a two-and-a-half hour drive from New Plymouth.

Police said initial indications were that the man had died from injuries. His body was removed from the scene on Sunday night and transported for a postmortem.

Luminol testing for blood residue was also undertaken on Sunday.

No-one has been arrested, and in a response to questions, a police media spokesperson said “it would be premature to suggest whether there are any persons of interest”.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Police investigate around Bushlands Campground in Tāngarākau, after the discovery of a man's body.

On Monday, forensic staff, detectives and uniformed officers could be seen working in several areas around the campground.

The investigations were taking place in and around tents which had been erected at the scene, several kilometres off the Forgotten World Highway intersection.

Unfenced stock grazing takes place next to the dirt and gravel road, while there are a number of small baches in around the hills of the campground.

Several residents near the campground have been moved out of their homes by police and were being housed at Whangamōmona.

They are expected to be allowed back to their homes on Tuesday.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Tents have been erected while the investigation takes place.

Some police were staying at the Whangamōmona Hotel while the investigation took place, swelling the township’s population.

People spoken to said they did not know who the victim was and details about what had happened remained a mystery.

“All I’ve been told is the guy took a beating,” one resident said.

“No one around here knows much more than that to be honest.”

He said the campground was usually a peaceful place where the owner did not like anyone staying permanently.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The entrance to the Bushlands Campground.

Just when the name of the victim would be released remained unclear, with police saying that would only happen once next-of-kin had been informed.

Police would speak to people who live in the community or who were in the Tāngarākau Valley area at the weekend, the spokesperson said.

“Because of the remoteness of the location, it’s expected that these interviews will take the best part of the week.”

Uniformed officers were guarding the entrance to the camp where horses stood quietly unbridled as police went about their work.

On Sunday, police warned the community would notice an increased police presence in Whangamōmona, and in Tāngarākau over the coming days while the scene examination took place.

Tāngarākau was at one time the second-largest town in central Taranaki. Smaller than Stratford, it was larger than both Eltham and Inglewood.

The area is known for the grave of surveyor Joshua Morgan, who died at the age of 35 while working there.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Horses stand quietly outside the entrance of the Bushlands Campground.

In its heyday, from the early 1920s until about 1937, there was a population of between 1200 and 2000 people. The school had 140 pupils.

At the time, the township boasted a sports field and had about eight or nine sports teams.

These days there is just the campsite and a handful of homes.

On its website, Bushlands Campground describes itself as being "away from it all" and a place to “slow down, relax and enjoy the amazing beauty of the surrounding landscapes”.

There is no phone or internet coverage, but there are powered and non-powered sites, as well as the freshly refurbished rustic cabins, a BBQ, an open fire and wood-fired pizza oven, the website states.