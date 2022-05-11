Auckland ramraids: Teens charged with burglary following Ormiston mall incident

CCTV from a store inside the mall captured three cars and around a dozen people during an overnight ram-raid.

Two 15-year-olds have been charged with burglary and a third person has been referred to Youth Aid following a ramraid at a shopping centre in Auckland’s Ormiston in April.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright, of Counties Manukau CIB, said police searched six properties following the early morning incident on April 26.

Five of the searches took place in Counties Manukau on Wednesday and one in Northland.

Screenshot/Supplied Cars were caught on video driving around inside Ormiston Mall during the incident.

The two people charged will each appear in the Manukau and Whangārei Youth Courts.

During the incident, ramraiders broke their way into the shopping centre, before driving through the mall and smashing into Postie and Noel Leeming stores.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Noel Leeming was broken into during the ramraid.

CCTV from a store inside the centre showed about a dozen people running through the mall and three cars speeding past shops.

Multiple offenders entered three stores and stole a number of electronic devices and clothes, police said at the time.

At least five stores and two mall entrances were damaged. Wooden boards were erected at one of the entrances, Stuff reported at the time.

A 22-year-old man had also been summonsed to Manukau District Part as part of police inquiries.

He was due to appear to May 19, on a charge of receiving stolen property, Bright said.

Inquiries were ongoing, and further action cannot be ruled out, she said.

Police were “limited” in providing a further comment as the matter was now before the court, she said.