Auckland business owners 'off to war' daily say $562m Government crime fund isn't enough

The Government is committing over half a billion dollars to keep Kiwis safe from crime.

Auckland store owners, who have endured a torrid spate of crime for months, say the Government’s latest investment in police is a step in the right direction, but not enough.

Police Minister Poto Williams, Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis and Justice Minister Kris Faafoi announced a $562 million fund on Saturday, which would keep a ratio of one cop for every 480 people.

The money is mostly going towards a new Firearms Business Unit, a tactical response model for police with faster access to guns and an investment into fighting organised crime.

The promise of more police on the ground reassures Karmjit Singh, who runs a dairy in Onehunga, but he feels the package doesn’t fix the core issue.

Singh has been the victim of ramraids, held at knifepoint and physically assaulted by offenders in the last three years.

In 2017, a masked offender held a crowbar to his neck, punched him in the head and kicked him in the leg.

In February this year, his store was ramraided – causing $12,000 in damage and stealing almost $10,000 in products. Nobody has been charged in relation to this incident.

“There need to be changes, these under 14s are causing crime – they’re taken to youth court and deserve to be punished,” he said.

“If the youths aren’t punished, it should fall on the parents. I’m 100% scared of running this store, I normally close at 8pm, but yesterday after a disorder I shut up at 6.15. There’s nothing else we can do about it at the moment.”

Supplied $13,000 in product was stolen from Ravinder Singh’s dairy in Pukekohe on Saturday.

Ravinder Singh’s dairy in Pukekohe was broken into on Saturday. Four offenders wielding large knives stole $13,000 in product along with the cash till.

“Police on the ground is good, but we need to change the laws,” he said.

“These young offenders know the law can’t touch them, that’s why they do it. If they have strict penalties, they do other things. But at the moment they know the consequences and that they’re safe from the law.”

Singh was stabbed by a robber five years ago, he said when he leaves in the morning his daughters hug him “too tight” – petrified of their father leaving for work.

“It’s like I’m off to war or something,” he said.

SUPPLIED CCTV cameras have captured a group of four young people breaking into a local dairy in Onehunga, south Auckland.

“If [these incidents] happen once or twice more, I’ll be selling my shop. I’m not sending my kids into retail. Never ever.”

Felix Superette in Glenfield was ramraided last year, $30,000 in damage was caused and $10,000 in product was taken.

“We need more police, but the law is outdated. This isn’t going to change anything – I’d like to see harsher punishment. To set a precedent on crime, so these offenders can see the punishment, and it might deter them,” said owner Gurdip Dasra.

Police Minister Poto Williams said it’s not the responsibility of one agency to solve the problem of youth crime.

“Young people who fall foul of the law experience all kinds of challenges from birth that most New Zealand young people would never come across,” she said.

“We work together with agencies and communities to make young people more successful, so they avoid the path into youth justice.”