Marlborough man spits in police officer's face

Cole Aitken appeared in Blenheim District Court on Monday after spitting in the face of a police officer and damaging a parked vehicle.

A night out drinking has lead to a Marlborough man spitting in the face of a police officer.

Cole Aitken, 29, appeared in Blenheim District Court on Monday on multiple charges after resiting arrest and causing damage to a parked vehicle.

A summary said police had been called to Main St, Blenheim on April 16 after receiving a report of three males fighting. Police identified Aitken as one the offenders via CCTV footage, but attempts to locate him were unsuccessful.

At around 7.30pm that night, Aitken was spotted again on CCTV throwing his belongings along the road before walking past a parked vehicle on Main St.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Nelson-Marlborough records 339 new Omicron cases

* Damage cause by drink driver estimated to be in 'the five figure area'

* Central silence Wanderers with emphatic first round win in Stuff Tasman Trophy



Aitken stopped and punched the left rear window of the vehicle multiple times, causing it to smash.

Just over four hours later, another disorder was observed on CCTV, this time outside Wairau Pharmacy on Scott St.

Police were then able to locate Aitken, who was visibly intoxicated and smelled of alcohol.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Aitken resisted police multiple times when they tried to put him in handcuffs. (File photo)

He had been yelling out threats to fight members of the public before police placed him under arrest.

As he was being handcuffed, Aitken told police they had no right to arrest him, throwing his body and arms around and kicking the front of a patrol vehicle.

Police attempted to place Aitken in the back of another patrol vehicle, but as one officer tried to remove his backpack, Aitken turned and spat in their face.

Before sentencing him on Monday, Judge Gary Barkle said Aitken’s actions were unacceptable.

“Obviously in our current climate, that’s a cause of considerable concern.”

Aitken pleaded guilty to charges of assault on police, resisting police and wilful damage.

The judge sentenced Aitken to nine months supervision with conditions he would have to undertake counselling and treatment programmes as directed by a probation officer.

One each charge, he would also be required to carry out 130 hours of community work and would have to pay $250 reparation for the damage done to the parked vehicle.