Auckland police seize 1100 stolen letters as mail theft spikes

About 1100 letters, allegedly stolen from Tāmaki mailboxes, have been seized by police.

Police have seized about 1100 letters allegedly stolen from letterboxes across east Auckland suburbs.

It comes amid rising frustrations from community leaders in Tāmaki over the high rates of mail theft.

Ōrākei local board chairperson Scott Milne said the issue had been huge in Ellerslie, but was creeping into other suburbs.

“It’s a form of personal invasion. Even in a small way, it increases people’s anxiety and a loss of feeling safe and secure,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Alleged mail scammers re-register Wellington man's cars to Auckland address

* Woman charged over 180 pieces of stolen mail on Auckland's North Shore

* Central Auckland residents frustrated over incessant mail thefts



“It’s a challenge to help people feel safe in this day and age. Invading your privacy and stealing your possessions – even if it’s a tax or rates demand – does matter.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Tāmaki district, in particular Ellerslie, has seen mail theft continue to rise. Police say mail theft has been increasing across Auckland for two years.

The board’s deputy chairperson, Troy Elliot, said during community patrols he’d noticed whole streets in Tāmaki where mailboxes were bent back by screwdrivers, as offenders attempted to steal mail and packages inside.

He said part of the frustration was a lack of perceived justice for these sorts of crimes – one mail thief he knew of in Ellerslie had been caught up to 20 times, yet he kept being put back on the streets.

“We’re working with police and community leaders – we could clog the justice system up by arresting and catching these people, but it won’t solve the problem,” Elliot said.

Troy Elliot/Supplied Police confirmed a 36-year-old man is due to appear in Auckland District on theft charges at the end of May.

Police inspector Rachel Dolheguy​ said mail theft has been increasing across Auckland for two years now.

“The reasons for this will be varied. However, more people are shopping online and having goods delivered in a contactless manner,” she said.

“More people are also living in apartments and terraced housing complexes that have a bank of letterboxes.”

NZ POLICE Police inspector Lyle Norriss says thieves are going through Aucklanders' mail to steal payWave cards. (First published September 2021)

Dolheguy urged anybody noticing damage or suspicious activity outside their house to alert police immediately. She also recommended deterrent tactics such as locking your letterbox and clearing it daily.

“Arrange to collect your new [credit card] from your bank instead of having it posted to you,” she advised.

“Also, [if you’re going on holiday] have a friend or relative clear your mailbox daily. Alternatively, NZ Post offers a ‘hold my mail’ service, so your mail can be held until you return from your trip.”

Police said a 36-year-old man was before the courts on theft charges after allegedly stealing mail and was due to appear in Auckland District Court at the end of May.