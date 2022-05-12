Alleged mail scammers re-register Wellington man's cars to Auckland address

Police inspector Lyle Norriss says thieves are going through Aucklanders' mail to steal paywave cards.

A man caught up in an alleged NZ Post redistribution scam has had his cars registered to an address in a city he’s never lived in.

The man, who Stuff has agreed not to name, said he was now scared of retribution from gangs and criminals.

It comes as NZ Post has been investigating about 30 unauthorised redirections of customer parcels.

The man said his problem began in 2021 when mail stopped arriving at his Wellington address. Among the letters lost were notices from Waka Kotahi reminding him to update his vehicles' registration and a blood pressure reading machine.

The man found out his mail had been redirected to an address in Auckland’s Avondale – a place he’d never been to or lived in – for about five months.

He said he queried the issue with NZ Post, which put a “total block” on redirects of his mail. He started receiving mail at his Wellington home again once that block was in place.

Supplied The man’s mail was first redirected to Auckland in 2021. Now, his vehicles have been registered to an Auckland address. (File photo)

But just days ago, the man figured out his vehicles had been registered to an address in the Auckland suburb of Ōtāhuhu.

The man discovered his post was missing for a second time when he ordered road user charges online while on holiday and they never arrived.

“I wrote to Waka Kotahi and asked what address my vehicles were registered to.

“They came back to me on Tuesday and said as of May 3, my vehicles were registered to an Auckland address.”

He believed fraudsters had been creating Gmail accounts with variations of his name and contacting Waka Kotahi and NZ Post to redirect his mail.

He said police told him his information could have been taken from his driver's licence. He surrendered it and applied for a new card.

The man said his information could also have been obtained by criminals in an AA data hack that spanned between 2003 and 2018.

He said it was the “easiest thing in the world” for someone to change a vehicle’s registered address.

He said he was concerned that people had been pretending to be him and using his vehicles as collateral for “dodgy loans”.

Waka Kotahi said the difference between a “registered person” and a “legal owner” of a motor vehicle in New Zealand was an important distinction, but one that wasn’t widely understood.

“Being the ‘registered person in charge’ of a vehicle does not provide legal title or ownership in the legal sense.”

It said a person could not claim legal title or ownership simply by putting a vehicle in their name on the registration – they would need to have other evidence to support its legal title or ownership.

Police confirmed they had received two reports about the alleged offending. They said the most recent complaint was being assessed.