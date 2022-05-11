Man in custody after armed police converge on west Auckland suburb

A person of interest fled from police officers in Glen Eden, and was tracked to nearby suburb Massey by the Eagle helicopter.

A man has been taken into custody after armed police converged on a west Auckland suburb on Wednesday night.

The arrest came after police, including the Armed Offenders Squad, carried out a search for a person of interest who fled from officers.

The person fled from police in a vehicle in the suburb of Glen Eden about 7pm on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said earlier.

Supplied A flight monitoring website shows the Eagle circling over Massey earlier on Wednesday evening.

The vehicle was tracked by the Eagle helicopter to an address in Massey.

AOS responded to the incident as a “precaution”, the spokesperson advised.

Charges against the arrested person are yet to be confirmed.