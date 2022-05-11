Man in custody after armed police converge on west Auckland suburb
A man has been taken into custody after armed police converged on a west Auckland suburb on Wednesday night.
The arrest came after police, including the Armed Offenders Squad, carried out a search for a person of interest who fled from officers.
The person fled from police in a vehicle in the suburb of Glen Eden about 7pm on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said earlier.
The vehicle was tracked by the Eagle helicopter to an address in Massey.
AOS responded to the incident as a “precaution”, the spokesperson advised.
Charges against the arrested person are yet to be confirmed.