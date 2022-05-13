'Dangerous' sexual predator released on parole, could be subject to supervision

Convicted robber and sex offender Sumit Shayamal Narayan will live on Spring Hill Prison grounds.

A serial sex offender has been released on parole, but may still be subject to strict conditions for a lengthy period of time.

Sumit Shayamal Narayan, 44, was most recently jailed in 2014 for using a stun gun to abduct a sex worker and sexually violating her.

He has been convicted of serious and sadistic sexual offending and aggravated robbery.

Narayan’s sentence finishes in November, but he had to be released on Friday because he was originally sentenced before 2002 under a different Parole and Sentencing Act.

However, the Department of Corrections confirmed it has now made an application for an extended supervision order (ESO).

An ESO is used to monitor and manage the long-term risk posed by high-risk offenders.

Chris Hillock/Stuff Sumit Narayan will live on the Spring Hill prison grounds. (File photo)

At the 2014 sentencing, Justice Timothy Brewer said Narayan was a dangerous man.

“If I could, I’d sentence you to preventive detention, but I can’t.”

At his parole hearing in March, the board did not consider Narayan suitable for parole.

However, he was released on Friday subject to a number of conditions for six months after November.

Narayan has consistently been assessed as posing high risk of reoffending and despite not attending the sex offender treatment programme, he has had individual treatment sessions with a psychologist, the parole decision said.

David White/Stuff Justice Timothy Brewer previously said he wished he could lock up Sumit Narayan indefinitely. (File photo)

A 2019 psychological report included in a reintegration plan identified Narayan’s risk factors as sexual compulsivity, criminal personality, substance abuse and poor community supports, among other factors.

The report said if Narayan were to re-offend in a sexual manner it would most likely occur in the context of him living a chaotic and hedonistic lifestyle.

Adult women, particularly sex workers, would be at risk from Narayan.

The reintegration plan would help him safely transition back into the community.

Narayan was released on Friday to a facility on the grounds of Spring Hill Prison under a strict curfew – he must be at home between 8pm and 7am.

Between 8am and 8pm he will have to undertake and complete a reintegration programme and attend psychological treatment.

RNZ Urgent changes to the law on the child sex offender register mean that hundreds of convicted offenders are back on the list. But one justice rights advocate says it doesn't mean that children are safer.

He will have limited access to the internet given his previous use of hardcore pornography, which he acted out in the offending against one of his victims.

Narayan is banned from going to any area where sex workers are likely to be working.

He is also not allowed to associate with those under the age of 16 as he was found in possession of child sexual abuse material.

Narayan must tell a probation officer if he enters or ends any intimate relationships.

He is not allowed to consume alcohol, drugs or any other psychoactive substance.

A date has yet to be set by the High Court for the Department of Corrections’ ESO application to be heard.