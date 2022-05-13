Driver takes off after apparent ramraid at Christchurch dairy

A car is left inside a dairy in Halswell, Christchurch, after an incident overnight. This photograph was taken just after 8am.

A vehicle was left inside a convenience store in suburban Christchurch after a driver crashed through the front doors in an apparent ramraid overnight.

The incident happened at the On The Spot store on Hamill Rd, Halswell, about 3.30am on Friday.

When asked if the incident was a ramraid, a police spokesperson said it appeared “entry wasn’t gained” to the store.

The offenders left the scene in a second vehicle, they said.

“Inquiries are ongoing to locate those involved.”

A spokesperson for Foodstuffs, which owns On The Spot, said the dairy was targeted in a burglary but no-one was hurt.

They were working closely with police to catch the offender, she said.

The store was closed while they assessed the damage and would reopen on Saturday morning.