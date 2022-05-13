Driver takes off after crashing into Christchurch dairy
A vehicle was left inside a convenience store in suburban Christchurch after a driver crashed through the front doors overnight.
The incident happened at the On The Spot store on Hamill Rd, Halswell, about 3.30am on Friday.
When asked if the incident was a ramraid, a police spokesperson said it appeared “entry wasn’t gained” to the store.
The offenders left the scene in a second vehicle, they said.
“Inquiries are ongoing to locate those involved.”
Foodstuffs, which owns On The Spot, has been approached for comment.