Driver takes off after crashing into Christchurch dairy

A car is left inside a dairy in Halswell, Christchurch, after an incident overnight. This photograph was taken just after 8am.

A vehicle was left inside a convenience store in suburban Christchurch after a driver crashed through the front doors overnight.

The incident happened at the On The Spot store on Hamill Rd, Halswell, about 3.30am on Friday.

When asked if the incident was a ramraid, a police spokesperson said it appeared “entry wasn’t gained” to the store.

The offenders left the scene in a second vehicle, they said.

“Inquiries are ongoing to locate those involved.”

Foodstuffs, which owns On The Spot, has been approached for comment.