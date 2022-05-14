Man seriously injured after alleged stabbing in Auckland's New Lynn

A 47-year-old man has been charged in relation to an alleged stabbing. (File photo)

A man is seriously injured after he was allegedly stabbed in West Auckland on Friday night.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing at a residential property on Gardner Ave in New Lynn at about 11.30pm.

“An injured man was located by police at the property and taken to hospital with serious injuries,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Police have since charged a 47-year-old man with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The man was also charged with driving in a dangerous manner, and failing to stop for emergency services under red and blue flashing lights.

He will appear in the Waitākere District Court on Saturday.

No further information was available due to the matter being before the courts.