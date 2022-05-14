Man who murdered his ex-partner in courthouse declined parole

John La Roche, pictured in 1990, is serving a life sentence for murdering Margaret Bennellick in the Palmerston North courthouse in 1998.

A man who murdered his ex-partner in a courthouse foyer remains in prison and untreated for the issues which drove him to kill.

Nearly 25 years on from his crimes John La Roche​ holds firm to the belief a medication mix-up was behind him fatally stabbing Margaret Bennellick​ in the Palmerston North courthouse in July 1998, despite evidence to the contrary.

La Roche, 77, was once again declined a release from prison by the Parole Board in late April, with a report showing he has made little progress despite being behind the wire since the murder.

A jury took just 40 minutes to find him guilty of murdering Bennellick, his ex-partner, while the pair were waiting for Family Court matters.

He left the courthouse during a delay in proceedings, armed himself with knives, returned and murdered Bennellick in front of multiple witnesses.

Courthouse security was improved significantly in the wake of the murder.

In letters to Stuff in 2020 while he served time in Waikeria Prison, as well as in submissions at previous Parole Board hearings, La Roche blamed his actions on medication-induced akathisia​ – a type of movement disorder.

He claimed a liver condition caused him to react badly to certain types of medication, which a retired forensic psychiatrist backed up with tests.

Stuff John La Roche murdered Margaret Bennellick in the Palmerston North courthouse in 1998.

However, he told the Court of Appeal in 1999 he was taking a different kind of medication.

He also told police shortly after his arrest he killed Bennellick due to how she was raising their children.

In its latest report, the Parole Board said La Roche still believed the medication issue was behind the murder.

He claimed he behaved “perfectly well” once he was off certain medication, the board said.

Tom Lee/Stuff John La Roche is serving his life sentence at Waikeria Prison. (File photo.)

While a psychologist noted La Roche had agreed to be placed on the waitlist for treatment, he remained reluctant to take part.

Multiple psychologists also noted La Roche had various personality problems, such as cognitive inflexibility, poor insight, problematic stress management and low motivation to undertake rehabilitation, the board said.

“It is clear to us that he does not believe that he has any issues that would require any form of rehabilitative risk-based treatment.”

La Roche did have a place to live if he was released on parole, which his lawyer submitted could happen as long as there were strict conditions imposed.

But the board found La Roche was still far too high a risk to release, given his medium-high risk of violent reoffending.

“He cannot be released until he completes appropriate risk-based rehabilitation or he has a release arrangement that would satisfy us that he is no longer an undue risk.

“He needs to try and work on risk-based rehabilitation.”

While inmates are usually assessed for parole every year, the board extended it to two years due to La Roche’s various risks.