Police launch homicide investigation after man's death in Tauranga

A man was found dead in Tauranga on Saturday night.

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was killed in Tauranga on Saturday night.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Wilson said police were called to a disorder incident involving a group of people at a home on Maungatapu Rd.

Police found the man’s body when they arrived at around 10.30pm.

Wilson said police believed the people involved in the disorder incident were known to each other.

He said there would be an increased police presence on Maungatapu Rd in coming days as they examine two properties there.

No arrests have yet been made.