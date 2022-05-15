Man found dead on road in Auckland's Favona

A man was found dead in Favona this morning.

A man was found dead on the road in Auckland’s Favona early this morning.

Emergency services responded at around 3.30am after the body was found on Wakefield Road.

READ MORE:

* Murder investigation launched in Favona, Auckland after man found dead

* Body discovered in property on Wakefield road

* Favona homicide: House where woman was found dead tagged with gang slogan



A police spokesperson said they were speaking to witness in the area to establish how the man died.

They said police didn’t yet know who the man was.

Wakefield Rd has been reopened to traffic following an examination by police.