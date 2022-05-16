Corrections officer charged with assault with a weapon in lead-up to inmate death

A Corrections officer has been charged with assault with a weapon after an inmate died at Auckland’s Mt Eden prison.

The Corrections staff member is expected to appear at the Auckland District Court on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said the assault charge related to “events prior to the incident”. She said police would not be commenting further.

A statement from Corrections also said the charge related to “events” before the inmate died and did not relate directly to the death.

“The staff member has been placed on special leave.”

The statement said Corrections could not comment further as the matter was under investigation and before the courts.

Stuff previously reported the young man became unresponsive and died during an altercation with prison staff in a mental health support unit at Mt Eden Corrections Facility on April 5.

John Selkirk/Stuff A view inside Mt Eden remand prison. (File photo)

It is understood the inmate died after he was pepper sprayed following a dispute with officers over a towel he was not allowed to take back to his cell after a shower.

The inmate’s name has been suppressed by Coroner Alexander Ho following an application from his uncle.

He said it would cause distress to younger members of his family who would struggle hearing about his mental health issues and the fact he was in prison.

Sources close to the prison and familiar with the matter, who are not authorised to speak publicly in the media, said the man was in the Intervention and Support Unit (ISU) for prisoners with high mental health needs.

A dispute arose between the man and Corrections officers over his attempt to take a towel back to his cell, the sources said.

ISU prisoners are not allowed to take such objects with them due to the risk of self-harm.

During the scuffle with officers, one used pepper spray on the prisoner, the sources said.

Shortly after, officers noticed the man was not breathing.

Staff attempted to revive the man with CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.