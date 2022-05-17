Ramraided suburbs say bollards aren't the answer: 'We're not a prison town'

Following a heavy spate of ramraids, a public meeting has been held to discuss what the next steps will be to tackle the incidents.

“Building a fortress” isn’t the way to address a spike in ramraids, a community leader says.

Bollards have been tipped as the answer to the surge in crime, which is typically committed by young people.

But Scott Milne, the chairperson of Ōrākei Local Board in east Auckland, said bollards did not solve the problem – nor did they paint an ideal future of the community’s future.

CHRIS MARSHALL/Stuff Bollards have become popular following a recent spate of ramraids on local businesses.

“While I appreciate in certain circumstances bollards are a good idea, we don't want the place to look like a prison town with roller doors and bollards everywhere,” Milne said.

“We need to address the underlying problem, so where does the buck stop? It stops with police resources and truancy resources being funded.

“Supporting those families and sectors of society who see no chance of bettering themselves, except by crime, or they're bored and want thrills.”

A line of bollards can cost tens of thousands and in some cases won’t be a match for the vehicle it tries to block, as shown in a ramraid at Mobil in Auckland’s Oratia.

Many business owners aren’t in the position to afford preventative measures of any kind.

Nathan Morton/Stuff Navya Superette, Kingsland was ramraided three times in less than two months.

The Navya Superette in Kingsland has been ramraided three times in the last six weeks. The dairy’s owner, who asked not to be named, had already suffered financial losses from the Covid-19 lockdown and said New Zealand banks were unwilling to offer him any bank loans as a result.

Instead, he approached an Australian bank for a loan to buy a $14,000 roller door for his business. He was now paying 21% interest as a result.

Sanjay Jamnadas, an Auckland liquor store owner and landlord, said the responsibility of paying for bollards typically fell on the tenant. The landlord might pitch in depending on how generous they were.

Supplied/Lee Howell Photography Sanjay Jamnadas, an Auckland liquor store owner, says the tenant typically pays for bollard installation, but the situation is complicated.

“Asking a landlord for help [with purchasing bollards] can be complicated after the lockdown, many landlords missed on lots of rental [income],” he said.

When Jamnadas’ store was ramraided eight years ago, $50,000 in damage was done to the shop. He found bollards softened the financial blow of a ramming, as windows by comparison only cost a couple thousand dollars to fix.

However, bollards didn’t stop break-ins entirely.

“Bollards can only do so much. The stronger you make them, the harder they hit it. [The offenders] don't care anyway – it's not their car, they've got stolen multiple of them and they’ll just keep going,” Jamnadas said.

The Kingsland fringe district has been hit by 13 ramraids in five weeks. Kingsland Business Society manager Claire Baxter-Cardy said bollards changed the nature of a town centre.

“They aren’t visually stimulating, they remove the friendly and warm feeling,” she said.

Peter Jones/Supplied Planter boxes similar - but not identical - to these will be installed throughout St Heliers town centre

The St Heliers Business Association agrees. Instead, manager Peter Jones has spearheaded a creative approach to protect the town's image.

The association would look to install a dozen planter boxes throughout the town centre – street furniture that aimed to beautify the district and avoid the “prison” look, he said.

“It’s not just a straight deterrent, but it's beautifying the streets rather than ‘prisoner-fying’ them,” Jones said.